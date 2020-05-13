The city of Monroe is seeking a $17.5-million grant to help fund the Kansas Lane Extension Project.
Monroe City Council members approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a $17.5-million grant for the Kansas Lane Connector project.
The grant of some $17.5 million was requested from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, program under the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The City Council acted on the matter Tuesday during its regular meeting.
The Kansas Lane Connector project, which has been in development for some 30 years, entails the construction of a two-mile, four-lane highway linking Kansas Lane with U.S. Hwy 165 at the Forsythe Extension and is estimated to cost some $36 million.
City Councilwoman Gretchen Ezernack asked Chris Patrick, with Denmon Engineering, to clarify any changes to the project that would be listed in the grant application.
“I just wanted some kind of a little synopsis of what this grant will entail and what it will be used for and so forth,” Ezernack said.
Patrick was unable to answer Ezernack’s question.
“I don’t have anything directly to do with that, but I had talked to Ms. Golden about it, and I believe it’s to subsidize some of the Kansas Lane money,” Patrick said.
Patrick referred to Kim Golden, who is the city’s engineer. She was not present during the meeting.
“That’s my understanding,” Patrick said. “It’s strictly to subsidize the funding on Kansas Lane.”
After the meeting, Arthur Holland, the city’s project manager, told The Ouachita Citizen the $17.5 million would help cover the project’s costs.
“That resolution was going to help get a grant to help support the cost of the project,” Holland said.
Holland said the project is currently in the clearing-and-grubbing phase, which could last six months. After that, utilities along the project’s right-of-way would be relocated.
In other news, the city’s public transit system, First Transit, will add two new buses to its fleet to cover the the system’s routes.
The total cost for the two buses is $956,200. The city plans to buy the buses with federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
Marc Keenan, general manager at First Transit, said the two buses would replace two of the five buses that are approaching their expected lifespan of 12 years.
“We purchase a bus and the bus lasts twelve years,” Keenan said. “We actually have five buses that need to be replaced, so this is just two of them.”
According to Keenan, First Transit owns 22 buses with some 13 buses in rotation during the day.
Keenan anticipates asking the City Council for permission to replace three more buses in January 2021.
