The city of Monroe recently escaped a federal consent decree issued to the city in 2004 because of sewer overflows and other issues, city officials announced this week.
City officials said the federal government lifted the consent decree, or court-ordered settlement, after 16 years because of improvements to the city’s sewer system that cost roughly $90 million.
The news about the consent decree being lifted surfaced Tuesday at the Monroe City Council's regular meeting.
Sanitary sewer overflows, or SSOs, were among the top causes for the consent decree issued to the city in 2004, according to Angie Sturdivant, the city attorney.
Sturdivant explained the city worked through the years to reduce SSOs.
“We had to do lots of things to reduce SSOs,” Sturdivant said. “We have repaired lift stations, we have added lift stations and just repaired and made our infrastructure better to the satisfaction of the federal and state agencies,” Sturdivant said.
Tom Janway, the city's public works director, said some $20 million was spent on projects at the WPCC, the city’s sewer treatment plant, and some $70 million was used to upgrade the city’s collections system, which includes the city’s lines, sewer stations and high-service stations.
Janway highlighted line cleaning as the most important upgrade to help reduce SSOs.
“The big thing we have been doing and will continue to do is line cleaning,” Janway said. “We are required to clean approximately 150,000 feet of line every year and that’s our goal. We have a crew that works nonstop that just does line cleaning.”
City Councilwoman Gretchen Ezernack and other council members expressed gratitude about the consent decree being lifted during opening remarks of the City Council’s meeting.
“I’d also like to thank all of those that were involved, I know it goes back many many years, in the consent decree and bringing us out of that decree,” Ezernack said. “It seemed like we would taking two steps forward and then maybe three steps back, but thanks to persistence and determination, people, experts and lots of dollars we have finally gotten where we need to be.”
In other business, the City Council adopted an ordinance amending the city’s operating budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The amended budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year imposes a freeze on non-critical city expenditures to reduce city spending.
The vote to approve the amended budget was unanimous.
The city expects a loss of some $3.4 million in sales tax revenues because of the COVID-19 crisis, according to city documents.
The amended budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year institutes a hiring freeze of all non-critical employee positions, a freeze on all salary increases, a freeze on overtime, a freeze on some non-critical capital acquisitions, a freeze on some non-critical overnight travel among other changes.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year began May 1.
