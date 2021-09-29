The Monroe City Council voted earlier this week to hire a Harrisonburg contractor to begin a $7.4-million project improving drainage at the Monroe Regional Airport.
Acting during its regular meeting on Tuesday, the City Council accepted the low bid of some $6.8 million from Womack & Sons Construction Group, of Harrisonburg, along with two alternates of some $505,000 and $19,000.
The project also is expected to cut back on erosion on airport property.
The vote to award the bid was unanimous.
Of all recent projects at Monroe Regional Airport, Public Works Director Tom Janway said this was the “big one.”
“It will help move water away from the runways and stop ponding,” Janway said.
According to Janway, the airport’s runways previously deteriorated—and required hundreds of thousands of dollars in repair work—because water gathered on the asphalt.
“Water and asphalt do not go good together,” Janway said. “So, you want your asphalt to drain.”
The city plans to cover the cost of the drainage improvements through grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and state funding.
“It’s 90 percent federal funding and 10 percent state funding,” Janway said.
Work is expected to begin on the drainage project in 60 to 90 days. Waiting for materials to arrive is the only thing keeping the project from beginning sooner, according to Janway.
City Council member Juanita Woods characterized the project as important for proper transportation.
“We’ve got to make sure that we have proper drainage so that these planes can come in and out,” Woods said.
The drainage project is one of the last projects Janway worked on prior to his retirement. Janway’s last day with the city was Sept. 29.
Janway joined the city of Monroe back in 2004 and has spent the last 17 years working hard on behalf of the citizens.
“Tom will be missed here in the City, but we are so excited for his next chapter,” Janway said. “Tom served the public for the last three decades and he leaves the City of Monroe in a better condition than when he found it.”
