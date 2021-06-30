The city of Monroe could receive some $3.1 million in funding through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to begin two long-awaited drainage projects protecting more than 2,000 structures from flooding.
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced the good news during a news conference last week at Monroe City Hall.
“Anything that helps prevent flooding is welcome,” Ellis said.
The funding could become available thanks to the Watershed Initiative’s Regional Steering Committee for northeastern Louisiana (Region 3). The committee is expected to recommend three projects to the state in early August.
The three projects include the Georgia Street Pump Station construction project, the Youngs Bayou Detention Pond project, and the purchase of portable pumps to be used across Ouachita parish.
The total cost of the three projects is $5.8 million. Of that total, some $3.1 million would be recommended for Monroe’s Georgia Street and Youngs Bayou projects.
“The Regional Steering Committee selected these three projects to continue the work our area is doing to help citizens with these flooding events going forward,” Region 3 Watershed Coordinator Karen Cupit said.
“With potential upgrades to existing facilities and adding these portable pumps, we’ll have access to the tools to keep our region safe.”
The Youngs Bayou Detention Pond project entails the construction of a 60-acre detention pond off Texas Avenue. The recommended amount for the project is $2,680,000.
City Engineer Kim Golden said the detention pond would protect about 1,400 different structures and homes.
“When they ran a cost-analysis, they found the project could defer about $40 million in flood damage,” Golden said. “The project is funded through the Statewide Flood Control Program.”
The project could be completed in about three years, according to Golden.
“That’s actually very, very fast for this kind of project,” Golden said.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Street Pump Station project could receive $500,000 through the Watershed Initiative.
“It has been in the works for 10 years,” Golden said. “We did get a nice chunk of money through capital outlay, and this $500,000 will be our gap money.”
Under House Bill 2, otherwise known as the capital outlay bill, approved the state Legislature, there is $200,000 in Priority 1 funding for the pump station project as well as a commitment of $1.8 million in Priority 5 funding.
Rep. Pat Moore said she and her colleagues worked to ensure funding was made available for the Georgia Street Pump Station project during the recently adjourned legislative session.
“We were trying to get all the funds for those projects,” said Moore, D-Monroe. “If there are any additional dollars, I will certainly be knocking on that door.”
The pump station is expected to protect about 700 structures that experience repeated flooding, according to Golden.
“There really is no other solution for flooding in that area except a pump station,” Golden said.
It could be more than a year before any dirt is turned for the project, Golden said.
