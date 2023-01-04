The city of Monroe is expected to receive two electric vehicle charging stations soon, in addition to the one Tesla station already located at the TowerPlace Suites hotel.
One station, which is coming to Target in Monroe, is the result of a partnership between Target and Toyota to bring fast-charging stations to Target locations across the country.
The other station is part of the National Electric Infrastructure Program which will disburse $17 million across Louisiana to install charging stations along state highways. Monroe is currently asking residents for input on where this charging station should go.
“We’re trying to figure out from our citizens where they think the best spot would be,” said DJ Fortenberry, the city’s lead on the project. “If it goes on city property then obviously it would be a whole lot cheaper than having to purchase property and things like that.”
According to Fortenberry, the state would pay for 80 percent of the cost and the city would pay the remaining 20 percent. He also said it was not yet known how much the project would cost because the cost for each station depended on the location.
Guidelines say all the charging stations, which are Level 3 fast-charging stations, are required to be placed every 50 miles along state highways and must be within one mile of the interstate.
“Funding from DOTD (Department of Transportation and Development) is probably not going to assist locals that much as it’s going to get those people that are passing through town to stop off the interstate and charge up their vehicles,” Fortenberry said.
Louisiana Clean Fuels (LCF), an independent nonprofit which is supported by the state and federal government, was contracted by DOTD to help administer the program.
According to Ann Vail, executive director of LCF, the state was currently developing a grant program that any group or entity could apply for as long as their plan fit the standards of the program. She said it should be clear that nobody has to submit a letter of intent.
“DOTD put out a notice of intent to give people a heads up about the grant program,” Vail said. “That notice of intent had a little confusing language in it and it made it look like they were requiring everyone to reply with a letter of intent by December 31. That is not a requirement. DOTD just wants to know who’s interested.”
Vail said this was a five-year program during which the grant application process would reopen each year.
“Every year the state has to redo the plan because once we get some stations awarded and we know where they go that’s going to change the plan because we have to make sure there’s one every 50 miles,” Vail said.
The request for proposal is expected to open sometime in January although there is not an exact date, and will close in late April. Vail said DOTD would take about a month to judge the applications before awarding the projects. She also said the actual installation of charging stations could take longer than usual.
“It takes about a year to get one completely built,” Vail said. “And then there’s going to be supply issues. Every single state in the entire country is doing the same thing at the same time, so there may be supply issues and the utilities were having some issues with the transistors.”
