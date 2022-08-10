The Monroe City Council voted on Tuesday to pay an additional $1,386,770 to Dixie Overland Construction for emergency repairs to a trunk sewer line.
During its regular meeting, the City Council agreed to spend some $1.3 million more than originally budgeted.
Earlier this year, Dixie Overland Construction received some $3.2 million for the project which would repair the sewer line carrying wastewater from Texas Avenue to Standifer Avenue. According to City Engineer Morgan McCallister, construction recently stalled because of unforeseen complications.
“As we began to get into the earth and see what’s there, we ran into a lot of issues with our sewer system,” McCallister said.
He said the original plan was to tie a new pipe to the existing pipe, but they discovered there was no way to connect the two lines.
“Fortunately, there is a nearby area to reroute this line,” McCallister said. “Rather than continue in its southeast direction, we’re able to go up Lee.”
Pete McMaster, vice president of Arcadis, an engineering consultant based in Baton Rouge, said the project was originally meant to move about 1,300 to 1,400 feet of pipe because a pump station almost fell through it.
McMaster said the existing pipe has to be kept in service while building the new line.
“Then we’ll tie these all together and start using the whole new piping system that’s been put in,” McMaster said.
City Council member Gretchen Ezernack asked whether any other unexpected changes might surface during the remainder of the emergency project.
“As far as we know right now, we think we have this section of the pipe in a situation where we can complete it,” McMaster said.
Meanwhile, Eugene Payne, a former Monroe First Transit employee, told City Council members he had concerns about the current management of the transit system.
“I am concerned about the progress the transit system has made—which is none,” Payne said. “we’ve got no night runs. They’ve got change routes, making it difficult for passengers to wait on the return route.”
Payne said the transit system previously operated a program called “Park and Ride.”
“This would benefit me as a handicapped person because it’s difficult for me to stand at a bus stop,” Payne said. “But if I could park and ride, I could drive my car to the terminal and park my car and get on the bus at the terminal. That program has been eliminated.”
Kenya Roberson, executive director of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the City Council about National Black Business Month, which is this August.
“I was just sure that the city would acknowledge that this month is National Black Business Month,” said Roberson, apparently implying that city officials had failed to do so.
Roberson told the City Council that this month was a time for everyone to appreciate Black-owned businesses around the nation and that the city should participate. “Hopefully this month everyone will patronize Black-owned businesses within our city,” Roberson said. “I hope from me enlightening you guys tonight that I will begin to see social media presence and reference to this being a national recognization for Black-owned businesses.”
