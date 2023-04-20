The Monroe City Council voted last week to spend some $6.6 million to clean, inspect and evaluate storm drainage systems across the city.
During its regular meeting on April 11, the City Council agreed to enter a six-year contract with Atakapa Services LLC, spending some $1.1-million per year for its services.
The engineering firm is expected to clean drainage pipes, boxes and inlets throughout the city.
“What this project will do is take a look at our drainage infrastructure citywide,” said Morgan McCallister, the city of Monroe’s engineer.
This is the first time the city of Monroe has initiated an extensive citywide drainage project and the results could be immediate, according to McCallister.
“There will be an immediate, visible result whenever we clean these structures and pipes out,” McCallister said. “It allows water to get into our subsurface system, get to our pumps, get out into the river where it needs to go and get out of our residential and commercial areas.”
The city of Monroe’s Public Works and Engineering departments have been working together to identify hot spots in the drainage system. Atakapa Services plans to move throughout the city addressing those identified hotspots first, before moving onto the rest of the system.
Atakapa Services is also going to provide CCTV footage from inside the pipes and propose future projects for the city of Monroe to pursue based on the footage.
“The CCTV is a documented way of putting eyes in these structures that you normally can’t get into,” McCallister said.
On another front, the City Council voted to accept bids for improving the parking lots of the Benoit Recreation Center and the Saul Adler Recreation Center in District 2.
“This has been many years overdue,” Chairwoman Gretchen Ezernack said.
According to McCallister, the city planned to install 130 new parking spaces at the Benoit Recreation Center.
“This is going to be a complete revamping of that parking area,” McCallister said.
The Benoit Recreation Center is expected to receive new striping and lighting as well as a new playground area. Parking islands are also going to be installed in preparation for landscaping and drainage.
The city could spend $707,700 on improvements at the Benoit Recreation Center.
Under the improvements project, the base of the parking area by the softball fields at the Saul Adler Recreation Center would be replaced and covered with asphalt. Seventy-three parking spaces also would be added.
“The parking area has been in bad shape for quite a while,” McCallister said.
The project costs $303,819.50 and construction is estimated to last roughly 60 days.
