West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.