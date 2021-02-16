Due to the weather and road conditions, Monroe City Transit is canceling service for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Again, if you don’t have to travel, please stay off the roads.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 3:47 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested a Downsville man for possession o… Read more
Due to the weather and road conditions, Monroe City Transit is canceling service for Tuesday… Read more
Due to the extreme forecasts, Ouachita Parish Schools will remain closed the rest of the wee… Read more
In light of winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management is extending suspe… Read more
The postseason nears for girls basketball teams in the parish, but as to when the first game… Read more
For just the second time since moving up to District 2-3A, the Sterlington boys basketball t… Read more
Wossman secured its position as the No. 2 seed in Class 3A with a 47-37 victory against No. … Read more
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man accused of pushing the mother of his child and threateni… Read more
The cities of Monroe and West Monroe plan to close all municipal government offices on Monda… Read more
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for stealing from a local conv… Read more
The 2021 college baseball season is set up to be one of the best years in the history of the… Read more
Monroe police arrested a Georgia man last week for threatening the manager of a local bar wi… Read more
The No. 2 West Monroe Rebels improved their chances of earning the top overall seed by pulli… Read more
The No. 13 West Monroe Lady Rebels (14-5) solidified its chances of hosting a home playoff g… Read more
The Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles have secured the No. 1 overall seed in Division IV for th… Read more
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man after initiating a fight with … Read more
The last time the No. 3 Neville Lady Tigers suffered a loss was on Dec. 14 against Ouachita … Read more
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after authorities received a report … Read more
CommuniHealth Services, operated by Morehouse Community Medical Centers Inc. broke ground th… Read more
The North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) announced this week that it has selected Jus… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.