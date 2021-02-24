The city of Monroe is currently trying to repair numerous leaks that weakened the city’s water pressure for the municipality’s water customers.
“Fortunately, we’ve seen some increase in water pressure thanks to out crews’ quick response to leaks in the system and requests for water shutoffs,” said Michelli Martin, a city spokesperson. “We have crews across different departments working around the clock to return water pressure to normal. Today, we responded to around 50 households to shut off water for customer repairs.”
The city expects to restore water pressure levels to higher than 80 percent by today (Thursday).
City officials claimed it was a victory for the city to avoid issuing a boil advisory.
“While we consider our response to the historic weather event successful, we do understand that a drop in water pressure isn’t ideal,” Martin said. “That’s why we’re so excited to share more of the advantages of our upcoming $40(-million) water plant expansion.”
The city currently treats some 20 million gallons of water each day. During the winter storm, the demand on the water system rose to 28 million gallons of water a day. City officials believe the system expansion will increase capacity to treating eight to 12 million gallons of water each day.
“That will make the city better able to supply a sudden, extreme jump in demand,” Martin said.
“The plant expansion includes a rehab of our river pump station, allowing a backup treatment source in the unlikely event we lose power at our treatment plant. Finally, the expansion includes the addition of a treatment plant generator. Again, in the unlikely event the plant lost power, we would be able to run on auxiliary source until power is restored.”
Residents who find leaks in their home water system were encouraged to call (318) 329-2385.
