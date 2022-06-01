THE CITY of Monroe won the State Cleanest City Contest in its category, which is determined by population size. Louisiana Garden Club Federation State President Roxanna Champagne and LGCF State Cleanest City Chairman Jean Gilstrap presented the award to Mayor Friday Ellis last week. “This designation would not have been possible without the hard work of City of Monroe Employees,” Ellis said. “I am very proud of the men and women who go above and beyond to keep our city clean. Let’s all work together to put litter where it belongs -in the trash.” (Courtesy photos)

