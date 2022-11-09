Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed 45-year-old Kieta Hale.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ruston ends the West Monroe streak with dominant showing
- Chiefs stun ASH in double overtime, 58-57
- Judge dismisses Tellis murder charge
- St. Frederick's Bell scores 5 touchdowns on senior night
- MARTIN: Elite coaching makes LSU a contender
- LHSAA playoff brackets announced for parish schools
- Southsiders launch recall of Ellis
- Ouachita hits the road as No. 17 seed to open playoffs
- OCS dominates Lincoln Prep in season finale
- Sterlington overcomes second half adversity to beat Wossman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish voters will decide at a special election in the spring whether to pay higher… Read morePolice Jury calls election for animal shelter tax
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The congregation at First Methodist Church in Monroe voted last week to disaffiliate from th… Read moreFirst Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Burglaries have spiked recently in West Monroe, causing alarm to local business owners and l… Read moreBreak-ins spike at West Monroe businesses
Voters decided several elections Tuesday, including legislative races, school board races, a… Read moreTalbert, Velasquez in runoff for Sterlington mayor
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe resident Vee Wright was escorted out of the Monroe City Council meeting Tuesday … Read moreCouncil approves alcohol license
The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the AO Evans… Read moreWMWO Chamber accepting nominations
A town hall meeting to discuss the Cheniere Lake bridge and dam project is planned for Nov. … Read moreCheniere Lake project meeting open to public Nov. 28
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of West Monroe submitted requests to the state for capital outlay funding earlier t… Read moreWest Monroe plans $4.1-million utility project
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed 45-year-old Kieta Hale. Read moreMonroe woman killed in crash with cement truck
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Rufus “Rip” Wimberly, a blues singer and guitarist from Bienville Parish, is planned to be t… Read moreBlues artist Rip Wimberly receives music trail marker
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Southern Rail Commission hosted a meeting at the University of Louisiana-Monroe last wee… Read more$45-million passenger train could be completed by 2026
Shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army’s iconic bells rin… Read moreRed Kettle Challenge going virtual
Robin Heath ‘Bohepuus’ Burke Read moreObituaries published Nov. 9, 2022
The Monroe Garden Club, Inc. is accepting applications for 2023 beautification grants. Read moreMonroe Garden Club accepting grant applications
Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education plans to lead a key initiative from the Lou… Read moreLA Tech launches New Teacher Experience
The Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last Tue… Read moreGroundbreaking held for ‘transformational’ BRIP
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
It’s probably safe to call Attorney General Jeff Landry the leading candidate for governor. … Read moreJeremy Alford: Hot start for governor’s race
The University of Louisiana-Monroe’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony is planned fo… Read moreULM to host Veteran’s Day Appreciation
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
There is an obvious reason that President Donald Trump plays the Sam and Dave classic “Hold … Read moreJeff Crouere: Trump is coming back
- The Wall Street Journal
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine revealed the fading power of America’s military deterrent, a fa… Read moreThe Wall Street Journal: U.S. military not ready for ‘big one’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.