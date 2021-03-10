Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence on March 3 that killed 22-year-old Chardasia Rice of Monroe.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Turner of Arlington, Texas, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 65. For reasons still under investigation, Turner’s vehicle crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.
Rice, who was an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Two unrestrained juvenile passengers, ages one and two, were ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. Turner, who was also unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
Child safety seats and booster seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints over the past 30 years. Caregivers need to ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in ten deaths.
