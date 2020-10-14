Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, took the oath of office as chief judge of the appeal court last week.
In light of Coronavirus restrictions, the Oct. 7 event was held privately in the court’s library on Fannin Street, with about eight people present. The oath was administered by Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jeanette Garrett, one of Moore’s long-time friends.
“It is an honor to serve with this dream team of judges and attorneys,” Moore said. “You just couldn’t ask for better people.”
Moore is a native of Monroe, a graduate of Neville High School in 1969, Louisiana State University and the LSU Law Center. After graduation, he returned to Monroe and practiced law with Dimos, Brown & Erskine, spent some time in solo practice based in a historical Victorian house on Jackson Street, and later joined the firm of Brown, Wicker & Amman. In 1980, he was elected to the first Monroe City Council under its newly reorganized form of government, and served two terms.
In 1988, he won a seat on the Fourth Judicial District Court and was later reelected without opposition. In 2000, he served two months as a judge pro tem on the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge. He was elected to the Second Circuit, First District, Section 2B, in October 2002, without opposition. He won reelection without opposition in 2012. He was elevated to chief by the retirement of Judge Felicia Toney Williams in September 2020. His term as chief officially began Oct. 1.
Moore is married to the former Janet Little, of New Orleans, who recently retired from teaching at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School in Monroe. They have two sons, Will, an attorney with Katten Muchin & Rosenman, in Dallas, and Doug, who works for the state Department of Education. They also have two grandsons, living in Dallas.
