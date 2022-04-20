The Monroe City School Board took steps on Tuesday toward seeking bids for the expansion of a band room at Carroll High School and Neville High School as well as a multipurpose building for the latter.
Carroll’s band room expansion is expected to cost more than $3.4 million while Neville’s projects could cost more than $6 million.
During its regular meeting this week, the School Board entertained presentations from local architects about both projects so that board members could pose any questions or concerns before moving forward.
Cedrick Hemphill, with Land 3Architects in Monroe, presented renderings of the proposed structure and told School Board members Carroll’s band room expansion could cost some $3.4 million.
School Board President Brandon “BJ” Johnson asked how much was budgeted for the project and learned the figure was only $3 million.
“That’s OK,” said Superintendent Brent Vidrine. “We expect it to be higher than $3.4 when it comes in.”
School Board member Daryll Berry said the project has been a “long time coming.”
“This is a chance for the principal and band director and the parents to get what they want in place,” Berry said. “This will be a fine, fine building.”
Later, Johnson inquired how much was budgeted to expand Neville’s band room and build a new multipurpose building on the southern end of the school’s block.
“It was $5 million, but it’s OK,” Vidrine said.
Clint Whittington, vice president at TBA Studio in West Monroe, presented the designs for the Neville projects.
School Board member Jennifer Haneline noted the proposed band room at Neville would have anywhere from 8,000 to 13,000 square feet dedicated to the school’s orchestra, band and choir.
“But we just talked about 16,000 square feet with a school with a lesser population,” said Haneline, referring to Carroll’s proposed band room expansion.
As designed by TBA Studio, the Neville band room expansion and multipurpose building call for the construction of about 17,900 square feet.
Haneline’s question set off a rush of murmuring among board members and others in attendance at the meeting on Tuesday.
“At Carroll, we’re talking about lesser population, but the band is way, way bigger,” Johnson said.
Haneline clarified her position, stating she supported the project at Carroll but believed the size of Neville’s project could be expanded more.
School Board member Bill Willson noted each high school had different needs but pleaded with Haneline to support the Neville project as proposed.
As a nod to Haneline’s concerns, Willson suggested perhaps expanding the Neville project to include room for office space.
“We really need to move forward with both of these projects this evening,” Willson said. “I’d like to consider extending that band room wall to create office space. But at the same time, I don’t want to delay.”
At the suggestion of spending $300,000 to include two offices in the expanded band room, Johnson noted the Neville project’s cost could exceed $6.4 million.
When asked to weigh in, Vidrine noted that Neville’s administrative staff supported the current designs for the band room and multipurpose building.
“The need for office space came from Ms. Krutzer,” said Vidrine, pointing at Haneline, an apparent reference to Haneline’s predecessor, Vickie Krutzer.
“It’s a valid question, but it’s a matter of costs,” Willson said. “Do we want to spend $300,000 on two offices? I would be a hypocrite to say, ‘Yeah,’ when there are needs at other schools.”
The School Board ultimately agreed to move forward with both projects without modification to the designs.
Meanwhile, all employees at Monroe City Schools are expected to receive a $1,000 bonus on May 19.
