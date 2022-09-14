How could a woman, who was not employed by the Fourth Judicial District Court, be allowed to remove court records from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office?
That appeared to be one of the questions raised in a filing last week by Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III in his ongoing lawsuit against district court officials.
In 2015, Palowsky sued law clerk Allyson Campbell and five district court judges for damages. The judges were Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired, though Jones serves as the court administrator.
According to Palowsky’s lawsuit, Campbell mishandled or destroyed documents he filed with the court in a separate racketeering lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork: Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others.
The five defendant judges, Palowsky claimed, conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities.
In his Sept. 9 filing, however, Palowsky pointed to recent evidence that showed Campbell was not the only person whose handling of court documents in the Cork case could be questioned.
Bianca Smith, who previously served as a judicial assistant or law clerk to Sharp at the district court, also took possession of documents contained in the Cork case at a time when her LinkedIn page showed she was not employed at the district court, Palowsky contended.
“Ms Smith’s curriculum vitae posted on LinkedIn website (Exhibit E) indicates she performed extensive administrative duties as ‘legal assistant’ to Judge C. Sharp,” stated Palowsky’s Sept. 9 memorandum supporting motion for leave to file fifth supplemental and amended petition.
Palowsky attached copies of Smith’s LinkedIn page—and her resumé posted there—to his pleading, showing she worked as a “legal assistant” at the district court from July 2016 to January 2017. Smith did not report being employed at the district court during 2014-2015.
“Curiously, the log (Exhibit C) shows ‘law clerk’ Bianca Smith checked out the record 11-03-14 and returned same 01-20-15, at a time when Ms. Smith’s [LinkedIn page] shows she was not employed at 4th JDC and enrolled at LSU,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
The allegations that Campbell had removed or destroyed documents in the Cork case surfaced in late 2014.
“The Clerk’s checkout log (Exhibit C), also, shows both Allyson Campbell and Bianca Smith checked out said record ‘back to back’ in 2014-2015,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
Palowsky recently focused more attention on records in the Cork case after discovering—in May—two mysteriously sealed envelopes that contained documents the court would not allow him to view. The Cork case has been ongoing since 2013.
Palowsky claimed he was denied access to the envelope which was sealed from the public and undated. The envelope, or envelopes, were slipped into the record for the Cork case.
“Both sealed envelopes were filed without the Clerk’s date stamp and/or signature of a deputy clerk filing same,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
The envelope bore the message, “Submitted under seal with all rights reserved,” though no judge’s order accompanied that notice. Normally, documents in court record are not sealed unless a judge signs an order doing so, usually to protect certain sensitive information. No such order existed in the Cork case.
The sealed envelopes were not opened until June 30 after The Ouachita Citizen submitted a public records request to Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson to obtain a copy of the envelopes’ contents. One sealed envelope was torn at the edges and appeared to contain very few pages. Later, Benson provided the newspaper with copies of nearly 130 pages of business invoices that were already open to the public.
“The contents swelled by four times in size the day the envelopes were finally allowed to be unsealed and inspected,” stated Palowsky’s Sept. 9 motion to stay pending final ruling on appeals. “The contents found were benign business records that had been in the file for quite some time subject to public inspection and not under seal.
“It appears clear that the contents were switched after the trial judge ordered them unsealed. Plaintiffs intend, and should have the right, to conduct discovery to determine what was in the envelopes and who was responsible for switching the contents.”
One of the handwritten messages on the outside of one envelope stated, “7-11-16 Opened and copy made for Hon. Carl V. Sharp per his request for a copy of this file. Copies were sent to Steve Scheckman of Schiff, Scheckman and White LLP. Bianca Smith. Assistant to Judge C. Sharp.”
The Opelousas-based law firm Schiff, Scheckman and White specializes in legal and judicial ethics, representing attorneys and judges accused of misconduct.
During a recent deposition, Sharp reportedly testified that he had no idea what the envelopes contained or why his staff would open the envelope and make copies for him.
“Notably, Judge Carl Sharp swore in his deposition that he does not know Bianca Smith shown on Exhibits A and B to be his law clerk/judicial assistant unsealing, copying and mailing contents of sealed envelopes to Judge Carl Sharp’s ethics counsel first on 07-11-16, and again on 07-13-16,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “Bianca Smith’s photographs appear on Facebook pages of Judge Carl Sharp’s brother, Judge Alvin Sharp (attached Exhibit D in globo).”
The records checkout log at the Clerk of Court’s office showed times when Sharp and his brother, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp, checked out the record in the Cork case—in spite of their recusal from the case in November 2015.
“Also, noteworthy, is the fact that the Clerk’s checkout log (Exhibit C) shows Judge Carl Sharp’s secretary, Marie Madison, had the record checked out, when Ms. Smith signed the sealed envelope and retrieved contents to mail to Judge Carl Sharp’s ethics counsel,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
In a previous filing, Palowsky reported obtaining testimony from Benson, the clerk of court, during a deposition that the envelope was removed from the record in the Cork case whenever it was shipped to an appeal court for review.
Benson reportedly testified that she knew parties to a lawsuit had a right to review the records in their case but she had been told not to let Palowsky’s attorneys see inside the mysterious envelopes.
“Plaintiffs also will attempt to determine why the sealed envelopes were not provided to the court of appeals when the case was appealed and why the envelopes were sent specifically to the ad hoc assigned to the case and attorney Scheckman, who previously represented Judge Carl Sharp,” stated Palowsky’s motion to stay pending final ruling on appeals.
Palowsky asked the court last week to postpone the October trial in his lawsuit against Campbell and the judges.
Last month, retired Judge Jerry Barbera, of Thibodaux, ruled that Palowsky could proceed with his lawsuit against Campbell, Rambo and Sharp. Barbera, who has presided over the Campbell lawsuit since 2015, also ruled that Palowsky could not sue Amman, Jones and Winters for damages.
Palowsky’s Sept. 9 filing indicated both he and Campbell have notified the court of their plans to appeal Barbera’s recent judgment.
“Should the trial proceed on October 31, 2022, the parties will be placed in the untenable position of having to re-try the matter should the Court of Appeals reverse or modify this Court’s ruling on the motions that dismissed parties from the suit. Plaintiffs respectfully suggest that there is no reason to try the case while appeals and a writ application are pending,” stated Palowsky’s filing to stay pending final ruling on appeals. “There would be no undue prejudice to the parties to stay the matter.”
During the Aug. 9 hearing, Palowsky’s attorney, Joseph “Joe” Ward III of Covington, said he was “almost certain it was a judicial complaint” inside the envelope. Ward invited the judges’ legal counsel, Jon Guice of Monroe, to agree with him.
Guice did not respond.
Why else, Ward asked during the hearing, would the envelope’s contents be sent to Sharp’s attorney, who handled judicial complaints on behalf of clients?
In his filing last week, Palowsky raised the possibility that the sealed envelopes contained judicial complaints involving more than one judge.
“Upon information and belief, the sealed envelopes originally contained judicial complaints involving one or more judges used to prejudice the mindset of ad hoc judges against plaintiff,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
In a motion for suspensive appeal, Palowsky also indicated he did not waive his right to seek the recusal of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal.
“Plaintiff notes that the Second Circuit was recused from both of the prior appeals taken in this matter, with one appeal being decided by the First Circuit Court of Appeal and one being decided by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal,” stated Palowsky’s motion for suspensive appeal. “Plaintiff maintains that the Second Circuit should be recused from this appeal as well, but he recognizes that the Supreme Court has the ultimate authority to decide which appellate court will hear this matter.”
In a previous filing, Palowsky suggested there was a connection between Sharp, the envelope and Second Circuit Court of Appeal Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, though Palowsky did not elaborate. Moore’s term on the Second Circuit ends at the end of this year.
In 2021, Palowsky obtained testimony accusing Moore of exhibiting bias toward Palowsky’s father, Stanley Palowsky Jr., specifically that Moore had tried to influence Sharp to issue an adverse ruling against Stanley Palowsky Jr. in litigation involving a local bank that lasted decades.
It also was alleged in testimony that Stanley Palowsky Jr. provided tape recordings to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which may have ended Moore’s chances of becoming a federal judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.