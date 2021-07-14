The Morehouse Parish Police Jury entertained a request earlier this week to open up the parish landfill’s restrictions to accept household waste and do so without charging residents.
Latetao Hutchinson, with Keep Morehouse Beautiful, asked the Police Jury to consider the request during the parish governing body’s regular meeting on Monday.
“Our sportsman’s paradise is full of litter,” Hutchinson said.
In January, Morehouse Parish adopted a new garbage pick-up service. Residents pay $7 a month to have their garbage picked up once a week.
The new service, however, only allows one garbage can at each home. Any additional cans must be added to the resident’s plan with a resulting increase to their bill. Residents who cannot afford more than one garbage can are responsible for disposing of any extra waste themselves.
Yet on June 1, the parish landfill stopped accepting household waste.
Now illegal dump sites are developing across Bastrop, according to Hutchinson.
“Citizens are finding a solution because the city has not found one,” Hutchinson said.
Police Jury President Terry Matthews said the jury would take Hutchinson’s proposal into consideration.
“People are going to have to take pride in their homes and their surroundings,” Matthews said. “This jury cannot legislate morality.”
Meanwhile, Tamatha Hawkins, a concerned citizen, asked why her taxes were paying for ditches that have never been dug.
Hawkins said her house floods during rain events. The rainwater mixes with sewage from an overflowing manhole nearby, she said. Hawkins said she was worried about the spread of diseases through feces.
According to Matthews, the Police Jury would instruct the Highway Department to assess the feasibility of maintaining or digging ditches in Hawkins’ neighborhood and surrounding areas.
“If they need to be cleaned or dug out, we’ll get that done,” Matthews said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.