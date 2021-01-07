Justice of the Peace Cody King in Morehouse Parish was removed from office by the state Supreme Court last November after authorities received complaints that King could not be reached and overcharged constituents.
The Judiciary Commission of Louisiana, which is a prosecutorial branch overseen by the Supreme Court, recommended King’s removal from the Ward 6 office. In the court’s Nov. 19 ruling, King also was ordered to pay restitution for an unearned filing fee he failed to return to a local company.
“We have recognized that removal of a duly-elected judge is the most severe sanction this Court may impose and is an ‘extremely serious undertaking that should be carried out with the utmost care because it disrupts the public’s choice for service in the judiciary,’” stated the Supreme Court’s ruling.
The Supreme Court described King as the epitome of a judge who failed to perform his sworn duties because of laziness or indifference.
“In addition to failing to perform his duties and bringing disrepute to the judiciary, the possibility cannot be discounted that by failing to return an unearned fee, Respondent improperly used his office for personal gain, providing additional grounds for his removal from office,” stated the Supreme Court.
King was sworn into office in February 2018.
The state Attorney General’s office was the first entity to file a complaint against King with the Judiciary Commission, in September 2018. The Attorney General’s office claimed King ignored inquiries from his constituents as well as letters and calls from AG office.
Constable David Thomas filed a second complaint in September 2018, claiming King failed to respond to a citizen’s request to file an eviction proceeding.
In March 2019, a constituent filed a complaint claiming she could not reach King, that King overcharged her for an eviction, that he did not set any hearing dates for the eviction proceeding, and that he failed to refund an unearned filing fee.
The Judiciary Commission’s Office of Special Counsel reached out to King to notify him of the complaints.
In August 2019, the Commission alleged King violated several canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct and also violated the state Constitution.
A hearing was held in December 2019 but King did not appear at the hearing in spite of being served with notice of the hearing and a subpoena. He did not file any answers to the notice.
Thomas, the constable, testified that at least three people had complained to him about being unable to reach King.
“Constable Thomas testified that he had not served a single filing for Respondent or attended any proceedings in his court,” stated the Supreme Court’s order. “In his 25 years as constable for Ward 6, he explained — prior to Respondent’s taking office — that there had been a functioning court, that he had been active in serving papers, and that approximately seven to eight cases were conducted annually.”
Hannah Zaunbrecher, with Parish Leasing Company LLC, said she called King, left him voicemails, sent text messages but found him to be unresponsive. She testified that she would have filed other evictions if King had been more responsive.
“She also explained that his non-responsiveness impacted her ability to collect rent from other tenants in the same mobile home park where the relevant property was located because other tenants stopped making payments when they learned she was not enforcing rent collection,” stated the Supreme Court order. “In order to manage the situation, she resorted to buying back keys, i.e. paying tenants to move out. She testified that both Parish Leasing Company, LLC and the property owner had lost thousands of dollars because of Respondent’s failure to perform his duties.”
In a sworn statement, King explained he never attended justice of the peace training in 2018 because he did not know he had to attend.
“Because of that, he stated he did not know ‘what to do or how to do it,’” stated the Supreme Court’s order. “In addition to Ms. Zaunbrecher’s eviction matter, Respondent described a property dispute where he had been contacted by a man claiming that two other persons bought and sold property owned by him. Respondent explained that he tried to get the implicated parties ‘just to figure it out’ and that he ‘didn’t know what to do, honestly.’ When asked what happened in the case, he said ‘nothing.’”
According to King, he had difficulty communicating with constituents because of his work traveling as a welder, working 60 to 70 hours a week sometimes.
“Respondent’s unavailability to perform his judicial duties was due in part to his work schedule and the travel it required, which demonstrates that he placed his non-judicial work duties ahead of his judicial duties,” stated the Supreme Court. “Respondent’s behavior was not simply negligent or the product of his inexperience. Instead, his failure to perform virtually any of his duties negatively impacted and harmed the litigants who tried to appear before him.”
King was ordered to return the $120 filing fee and to reimburse the Judiciary Commission for some $2,200 in court costs.
