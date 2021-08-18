The amount of road repair work facing the Morehouse Parish Police Jury exceeds the manpower available to tackle such projects, parish officials say.
During its regular meeting on Aug. 9, the Police Jury entertained a complaint about various parish roads from Damon Bollick, a concerned citizen.
Bollick asked the Police Jury to repair a number of roads to prevent cars from being damaged by potholes. He suggested “ripping up” the old roads and smoothing them out.
A road grader was previously purchased for the Public Works Department to complete this task, according to Police Juror Kenneth Dye. Road graders are heavy-duty vehicles used to create flat surfaces with a long blade.
Road work is advancing slowly because there is a shortage of machine operators in the parish Public Works Department, officials say.
“I’d like to say just bear with us, but you’ve probably heard that so many times,” Dye told Bollick. “I think that we’re doing the best that we can with what we’ve got.”
The Police Jury hired two machine operators during the first week of August, according to Police Juror Jim Ellingburg.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury unanimously voted to rent a roller for one month from EquipmentShare in Monroe. Rollers are vehicles use to compact soil, gravel, concrete or asphalt.
Instead of waiting until September, the one-month rental will begin as soon as the roller arrives.
“We’ve been waiting on this for a long time, and we need to get after it,” Dye said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.