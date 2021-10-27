Louisiana, along with 42 other states, has been negotiating a $26-billion deal to settle opioid abuse lawsuits against three of the nation’s largest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
The state is expected to get $325 million to divvy up between local governments and parish sheriffs to provide addiction treatment and recovery services.
The Morehouse Parish Police Jury is one of many governing bodies expected to receive funds from the national settlement. The Police Jury discussed the matter during its regular meeting last week.
How much money the Police Jury receives will be decided by a formula, parish officials say. Population and the number of opioid prescriptions among residents will be the main deciding factors, according to Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel.
In other business, Police Jury President Terry Matthews opened a discussion about assigning a sheriff’s deputy to the Police Jury who will be responsible for eliminating dump sites. If approved, the deputy’s job will be to write tickets for those illegally dumping garbage.
Police Jury member Kenneth Dye said he wondered whether the deputy could perform other work.
“How can we use [a sheriff’s deputy] in a way that will be beneficial to the people of the parish,” Dye asked.
Dye then suggested, if assigned, having the deputy enforce other ordinances like permits.
According to Mitchell, there are three deputies in Ouachita Parish tasked with ensuring businesses and buildings are up to code.
“It seems like worth the try,” Mitchell said.
Police Jury members unanimously voted to allow Matthews to meet with Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs to ask about assigning a deputy to the Police Jury. At the Police Jury’s meeting in November, Matthews is expected to present information learned during his meeting with Tubbs.
