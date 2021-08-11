The Morehouse Parish School Board this week granted Superintendent David Gray temporary authority to modify the method of school participation as information concerning the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to develop.
During its regular meeting on Aug. 3, School Board members discussed how “to increase their ability to react” to the coronavirus pandemic. Giving Gray the ability to act quickly on behalf of the School Board could achieve that, according to School Board members.
Gray assured the School Board he would keep them updated about any decisions he made throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
“It would just ease the Board from having to come in to actually convene and make the decision,” Gray said.
Without Gray’s temporary authorization, COVID-19 infection reports might force the School Board to meet and vote on whether class participation should continue face-to-face or transition to online only.
“I know I can’t come to a Board meeting every time the governor or someone announces something,” said Rick Hixon, District 4 School Board member. “We need to trust [Gray] to make that decision.”
The School Board also considered installing electronic contact tracing cameras in schools.
If installed, the cameras would be able to track possible active COVID-19 carriers using facial recognition software. The cameras could help prevent the virus from spreading further, according to Mike Elliot, the vice president of Homeland Safety Systems, Inc.
When asked who would be responsible for monitoring the cameras, Elliot answered that no specific person would be tasked with the job. Like security cameras, the footage would only be accessed when there was a COVID-19 case that needs to be investigated.
Funding for the electronic contact tracing cameras could come from the CARES Act or Title 1, according to Elliot.
“How will we be sure that the CARES Act is going to fund this 100 percent because that’s the only way this can transpire,” said Tab Wilkerson, District 3 School Board member.
Elliot said if the Board chose to move forward with the camera installation, it would take one month to assess each school, draw out plans and configure costs. The School Board could later determine whether the CARES Act or Title 1 could pay for the cameras in full.
When a COVID-19 case occurs, contact tracing is already a requirement. Without cameras, contact tracing can be a difficult process, according to Ralph Davenport, Child Welfare and Attendance supervisor.
According to Davenport, the current contact tracing program requires talking to the individual with COVID-19 and asking who they have been in contact with, before speaking with those people to see who they have been in contact with.
“We have to do contact tracing anyway, but this would make it easier and probably better,” Davenport said.
“We can miss things. People don’t always remember who they are around.”
Although the cameras would be installed for contact tracing, they could also help with campus safety concerns, according to Louis Melton, District 2 School Board member.
The School Board unanimously agreed to develop a plan to find funding for electronic contact tracing cameras to be installed in Morehouse Parish schools.
