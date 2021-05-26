The state Senate last week gave its full support to a Monroe lawmaker’s legislation that would make major social media companies liable for civil damages if they censored a user’s political or religious speech.
The Senate voted, 37-0, on May 20 to approve Senate Bill 196, legislation filed by Sen. Jay Morris to curb a trend among social media companies that he described as an effort to hamper free speech and influence citizens’ beliefs.
Senate Bill 196 proposes making social media companies with 75 million users or more liable to actual damages, up to $75,000 in statutory damages and punitive damages under certain conditions. The legislation, if signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards, would obviously apply to companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Looming behind the bill and other similar legislation considered in other states is Facebook and Twitter’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump from their social media platforms earlier this year.
On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis disputed a news reporter’s claim that similar legislation in the Sunshine State — called the “Big Tech Bill” — was meant to signal support for Trump.
“When you deplatform the president of the United States but you let Ayatollah Khamenei talk about killing Jews, that is wrong,” DeSantis said, to great applause, during a news conference Tuesday.
Morris alluded to social media companies’ decisions to ban Trump as evidence of censorship.
“Banning a major political figure in the U.S. like former President Trump just adds fuel to the fire,” Morris said. “This bill, though, is not meant as a response to Trump’s ban. The companies that control the vast majority of information delivered in the United States are sometimes subtly, sometimes explicitly trying to alter what we think in this nation.”
The bill does not apply to internet service providers or publications that allow public comments, only social media companies that delete a user’s religious or political speech or devises an algorithm to do the same thing.
On the Senate floor earlier this month, Morris said his legislation was intended to protect an individual’s First Amendment rights.
“There are several large technology companies that have become arbiters of what people can see and read,” Morris said. “By doing so, they are trying to influence our beliefs.”
The Senate previously shot down Morris’ bill on a 19-18 vote, largely along partisan lines. While the Senate was in session on May 20, Morris proposed the bill a second time and secured unanimous support.
“I’d like to tell you it’s because of my brilliance and powers of persuasion, but I’m really not sure,” said Morris, laughing.
“Sometimes patience is rewarded.”
Morris said he believed some may have misunderstood the legislation when it was first considered or that certain lobbyists representing “big tech” companies had opposed the legislation.
When the legislation was first proposed, some questioned whether the bill would conflict with the First Amendment of the Constitution.
Morris conceded the legislation might be challenged in court though he described such a challenge as financially insignificant to major social media companies.
“It may well have some kind of court challenge if it makes it into law,” Morris said.
“They may challenge it. I mean, these companies have almost unlimited funds. So spending a $100 on legal fees is like me dropping a quarter on the sidewalk and not picking it up. It’s that meaningless to them.”
