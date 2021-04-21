Legislation securing Louisiana residents’ right to carry a concealed gun without a permit cleared the first hurdle toward final approval earlier this week in spite of testimony suggesting the bill could ramp up violence in the streets.
State Sen. Jay Morris’ Senate Bill 118, proposing the constitutional carry or permit-less carry, advanced to the Senate from the Senate Judiciary C Committee on a 3-2 vote during a hearing Monday.
Under SB 118, all persons over the age of 21 who are not convicted felons can carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a concealed carry permit, though they cannot do so while impaired and must notify law enforcement when approached by officers.
“The move for permit less carry is gaining momentum,” said Morris, R-West Monroe. “Constitutional carry has existed in Arizona for 10 years. There have been no ill effects in the crime rate in Arizona, as a result. The state of Vermont has had constitutional carry since 1790. It has always been there. There appears to be no ill effect.”
The committee hearing on Monday lasted more than two hours because of testimony supporting and opposing the bill.
Morris noted the legislation did not change the process for buying a firearm.
State Sen. Troy Carter asked whether any gun safety training would be required of those who elected to carry a concealed gun without a permit. Morris answered in the negative.
“None whatsoever?” said Carter, D-New Orleans.
“No,” Morris said.
Dan Zelenka, president of Louisiana Shooters Association, said testimony from groups opposing the legislation would cry out, claiming blood would run in the streets if the legislation was approved.
Similar claims had been made before in some of the other 20 states that allow constitutional carry or are considering it, Zelenka said.
“Their dire predictions proved to be unfounded,” Zelenka said. “The states with constitutional carry laws have experienced no more issues than those with permit carry states.”
Some people could not afford to pay for gun safety training required for a concealed carry permit, in addition to the $250 or $500 fees for obtaining a permit, according to Zelenka.
Louisiana residents paid some $5 million last year to the Louisiana State Police to obtain a concealed carry permit, legislators said.
State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, asked whether the affordability of a concealed carry permit was the only reason for proposing the legislation.
“No, it’s a constitutional right,” Morris said. “It’s a liberty argument. It’s the freedom to do what you want, to protect your family without going to the government to ask permission. That’s one of the driving forces behind this.”
There was no reason for levels of bureaucracy and expensive fees to prevent citizens’ from enjoying the full rights guaranteed them under the Second Amendment, according to Morris.
Barrow questioned whether removing the concealed carry permit was needed, since motorists also were required to maintain a valid driver’s license.
“It’s the difference between a privilege and a right,” Morris said. “Driving is a privilege. The right to drive is not in the Constitution, the right to keep and bear arms is.”
Morris noted that gun safety training was not mandatory to openly carry a firearm.
Jared Sandifer, with State Police, said State Police would take no position in favor or against the legislation.
“It’s an unknown impact,” Sandifer said. “People would still apply if they wanted out-of-state reciprocity.”
Morris, Zelenka and others testified that constitutional carry laws have often led to more applications for a concealed carry permit in other states, though that appeared counter-intuitive.
Fabian Blache Jr., executive director at the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association, took a more nuanced opposition to Morris’ legislation.
“The bottom line is, we are not opposed to concealed carry,” Blache said. “We are opposed to concealed carry without education and without training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.