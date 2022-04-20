The Louisiana District Attorneys Association is tracking the number of criminals who have been arrested since a package of criminal justice reform bills in 2017 cleared the way for their early release.
In 2017, the state Legislature approved several bills that sought to reduce the number of inmates incarcerated throughout Louisiana—and reduce the state’s financial burden for public safety and corrections. The 2017 legislative package is known as “criminal justice reform.”
According to Loren Lampert, executive director at LDAA, the DAs’ lobby was “roughly tracking” the number offenders arrested after their early release. That data tallied only “re-arrests” but did not concern recidivism, Lampert pointed out.
“We’ve always said it would be too early to objectively say the criminal justice reform package was not working without measuring it for five years,” Lampert told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday.
The end of this year would mark the conclusion of that five-year period. Lampert declined to share figures or data gathered thus far by LDAA.
“Right now, it’s internal,” Lampert said. “It’s in the early stages.”
When asked whether the DA’s association might seek a sponsor for legislation to undo or tweak some of the criminal justice reforms next year, Lampert said, “I wouldn’t rule that out.”
“If we find that rearrests are occurring, we will need to find a way to improve,” Lampert said.
Details about LDAA’s survey surfaced during a hearing before the state Senate’s Judiciary C Committee last week when state Sen. Jay Morris introduced several pieces of legislation concerning the judicial system. Morris filed several bills to rein in a judge’s discretion in releasing bail for or imposing sentences on convicted offenders and certain violent offenders.
“There’s been a significant spike in crime, in recent years, but particularly this year,” said Morris, R-West Monroe. “These bills I brought today are an effort to get a grip on the issue of crime.”
According to Morris, the LDAA has been tracking the 1,500 to 2,000 offenders who gained early release in November 2017 thanks to criminal justice reforms.
Lampert confirmed Morris’ statements to the Judiciary C Committee were correct.
Morris indicated some 70 percent of the offenders released thanks to criminal justice reform have been arrested again.
When asked about findings in the LDAA’s survey, Lampert said there were no findings he could repeat.
“We can’t count that all non-violent offenders won’t become violent offenders,” Lampert said. “We don’t want to seem alarmist, but only to find ways to protect our communities.”
Many of those offenders were arrested again for violent crimes, Morris said.
Morris referred to Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan’s recent remarks about weak sentencing allowing violent offenders to remain on the streets. Zordan and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis have recently called for Fourth Judicial District Court judges to impose stiffer sentences to keep violent offenders, especially those associated with local gangs, off the streets.
According to Morris, light prison sentences—especially those for repeat offenders—are partly to blame for rising rates of violent crime.
For example, Morris’ Senate Bill 142 would prohibit a court from waiving the minimum mandatory sentence for all crimes of violence.
“When there’s a crime of violence, it does not allow the judge to waive the minimum mandatory sentence,” Morris said.
The Judiciary C Committee favorably reported SB 142 and the legislation gained a 27-8 approval in the Senate.
Meanwhile, some violent crime offenders with long rap sheets are allowed to post bail after being arrested for other crimes, according to Morris.
Morris’ Senate Bill 4 would authorize a constitutional amendment to eliminate the authority of a court to grant bail after an offender has been convicted thereby allowing the legislature to pass laws relating to post conviction bail. Senate Bill 89 would prohibit the release of a criminal after conviction for a serious violence offense absent good cause shown.
“There were people being let out of jail after they were convicted and committing crimes,” Morris said. “All this bill does is remove the regulation of post-conviction from out of the Constitution, thereby allowing us to put it in statute.”
Sen. Franklin Foil, who chairs the Judiciary C Committee, pointed out SB 4 did not nix a judge’s discretion in sentencing.
“The constitutional amendment you’re proposing now does not necessarily take away the discretion of a judge but it allows the Legislature to determine, in statute, what the rules would be for post-conviction bail,” said Foil, R-Baton Rouge.
Stacy Rutledge, whose son JonMark Miletello was shot and killed during a fight at a home in Treasure Island in Monroe in May 2019, testified before the committee in support of Morris’ legislation.
Last December, Jonathan Hogg, of Monroe, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter of Miletello.
Miletello and Freeman had visited Hogg’s home in a dispute over money owed for drugs, sheriff’s investigators said. After a fight, Hogg took hold of a handgun and fired several shots at Miletello and Freeman as the pair tried to flee the Hogg residence. Miletello died from two gunshot wounds in the back.
Rutledge questioned Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson’s decision to reduce Hogg’s bail from $1 million to $300,000.
“The murderer’s family was able to get him out of jail,” Rutledge said. “We were not only afraid for our own safety with him being out on bond but for others’ safety as well.”
Jefferson’s decision meant her family endured “two very long years” before Hogg’s trial, Rutledge said.
“During that time, he was arrested on felony drug charges and the judge did not revoke his bond,” Rutledge said.
Later, after conviction of manslaughter, Hogg posted bond in advance of his sentencing hearing.
“How can a criminal be released on bond when convicted of a violent crime?” Rutledge said. “These people have already proven they are willing to hurt other people.”
Rutledge also appeared to refer to another case in Jefferson’s courtroom: Devontae Coleman, 23, of Monroe, whom Jefferson sentenced last November to three years in prison for shooting and killing his cousin in 2017.
While on home arrest for killing Benton, Coleman was arrested in September 2019 for participating in what police have described as an execution-style killing. He faces a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Darrell Stevenson near a funeral home in southern Monroe.
During the Judiciary C Committee’s hearing last week, several red cards denoting opposition to Morris’ legislation were filed. Megan Garvey, a public defender in New Orleans, pointed out that it was “very rare for a judge to grant bail post conviction.”
Garvey questioned why lawmakers would consider legislation like SB 4 that sidestepped the State Constitution.
State Sen. Bodi White asked Garvey, “Did you read the first two words of the bill?”
Garvey indicated she could not remember.
“It’s a constitutional amendment,” said White, R-Central. “That’s something we do all the time.”
Later, Morris responded to some of the opposition by arguing that many offenders who benefitted from early release had not taken advantage of the opportunity for a rehabilitated life.
“They’re seeing people who had opportunities for rehabilitation but they chose not to,” Morris said. “We have to recognize there are certain people who are highly inclined to commit serious crimes and we can’t continually blame someone else. They have to accept accountability for what they’ve done.”
SB 4 and SB 89 were reported favorably and currently await a vote in the Senate.
On another front, Morris’ Senate Bill 387, which would allow the Attorney General to initiate the prosecution of a crime when a district attorney cannot or refuses to initiate a prosecution, was scheduled for a hearing before the Senate’s Judiciary B Committee this week.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew told The Ouachita Citizen the LDAA planned to oppose that legislation.
“The AG has done a good job, but we are not in favor of that bill,” Tew said. “It takes away our constitutional authority to have the discretion to prosecute within a judicial district.”
