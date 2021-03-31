State Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, is bringing attention a WWII veteran killed in action through the dedication of a state highway on April 9.
“It is an honor to see our community recognizing Veterans for their fight and for everything given in the name of our country,” Morris said. “Lieutenant Moore died on the third day of battle, but we can celebrate his life and acknowledge his sacrifice through this dedication ceremony.”
Act 26 of the 2019 Legislative Session, dedicates a portion of La. Hwy. 34, located in Chatham, to Second Lt. Harvel Moore. Moore, who enlisted with the USMC in 1940, was awarded a Silver Star for aiding a fellow Marine.
