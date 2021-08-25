Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan recently signaled his department’s commitment to house dispatchers alongside dispatchers from other law enforcement agencies if the Ouachita Parish Police Jury decides to expand the Ouachita Parish 911 Communications Center’s facility.
At its Aug. 5 meeting, the 911 Advisory Board voted to prepare a new cost estimate for a facility large enough to house Monroe’s police dispatchers in addition to other agencies’ personnel as well as the cost estimate for a new parking lot.
Any vote by the 911 Advisory Board may be considered a recommendation to the Police Jury. In the last year, police jurors have voiced concerns about signing off on the expansion of the 911 center’s facility in light of the costs. Cost estimates have ranged anywhere from $1 million to $20 million over the years, according to parish officials.
Currently, the 911 Center’s proposed expansion could cost $4.5 million for 7,000 additional square feet.
The 911 Advisory Board plans to meet in September to consider its final proposal to the Police Jury.
Currently, the 911 Center’s facility in southern West Monroe has 10 seats or desks for 911 dispatchers. In early 2020, West Monroe police dispatchers also began working shifts at the 911 Center as part of a “co-location” of dispatchers from different agencies.
During its meeting earlier this month, the 911 Advisory Board received a letter from Zordan indicating Monroe dispatchers might join. In past years, the Monroe Police Department declined to join the co-location program. Other agencies expected to participate in the co-location program are the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Fire Department.
“I think that’s a good thing for us,” said West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell, who chairs the advisory board,
Terrell said he wanted to continue pursuing the project.
“With Monroe coming on board, we need to assess whether that will make things look different,” Terrell said.
911 Center Director Jade Gabb said current plans for the proposed expanded facility had 27 seats or desks. If Monroe police dispatchers were to join, they would need nine more desks added.
“My first thought is that it squeezed them in,” Gabb said. “We want each agency to have enough space, or privacy when it’s not busy. We’re certainly happy Monroe has come on board.”
In light of Monroe police joining the co-location program, Gabb estimated the cost of an expanded facility could increase the project’s price tag by as much as $1 million in equipment costs alone.
After his appointment as police chief last year, Zordan said he looked at the 911 Center’s proposed expansion and believed housing police dispatchers there could save taxpayers’ dollars.
“It was explained to me that if we had any equipment failures, they (911 center) would replace it,” Zordan said. “That could be $800,000 to $900,000. That could save the city money.”
Zordan noted his letter did not obligate the police department.
“If after completion, we walk through and look at it and decide it isn’t what’s best for the department, we’re under no obligation to join, but we don’t want to turn down something that could save the city money,” Zordan said.
Parish treasurer Brad Cammack informed the 911 Advisory Board that its budgets indicated the 911 Center’s finances were healthy and could absorb any maintenance costs for a new facility. It was unlikely the 911 Center would need to incur debt to pay for the building, according to Cammack.
Gabb pointed out the project’s $4.5-million price tag did not include Monroe police joining the program or the construction of a new parking lot. Bill Land with Land3 Architects is designing the proposed expanded facility. Meanwhile, constructions costs continue to rise, he noted.
“Every day we wait, this project gets more expensive,” Gabb said.
