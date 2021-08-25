Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of weapons last week after authorities learned of a shooting on Sherrouse Street on Aug. 16 after 10 p.m.
Victims told police that a suspect named “Debo” shot at them in the 1500 block of Sherrouse Street.
“They said the suspect brandished a firearm as they were crossing over Elm (Street) and shot at them several times,” stated the Aug. 20 arrest report.
Police later identified “Debo” as Demarren Keyshawn Hollins, 20, of 3010 Church St., Monroe.
Victims could not explain why they were shot at, and no one was injured.
Police later apprehended Hollins at apartments on Bon Aire Drive.
During questioning, Hollins admitted he was in at the scene of the shooting at the time of the incident and acknowledged “Debo” as his nickname.
According to Hollins, the victim’s vehicle stopped near him and a man was hanging out one of the windows. Hollins said he discharged a 9mm handgun four or five times, as return fire.
Hollins said he did not see anyone holding a gun and could not identify anyone who may have shot at him.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
