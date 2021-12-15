MPD conducting toy drive Friday, Saturday Dec 15, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Monroe Police Department plans to conduct the Annual Blue Santa Toy Drive this weekend.Last year was the inaugural event and saw the donation of hundreds of dollars in gifts for local kids.This year’s event will take place Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18. The public can drop off toys to the MPD S.W.A.T truck from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.The truck will be parked at the Wal-Mart located at 2701 Louisville Avenue.The toys collected will be donated to Northeast Louisiana CASA for kids in need this Christmas. 