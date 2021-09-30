A Monroe man who appeared to have been kicked and mistreated by a former police officer last year has little to no claims to pursue in federal court against the Monroe Police Department or several of its officials, a recent filing by Monroe police says.
In April 2020, Timothy Williams complained that former Monroe Police Cpl. Jared DeSadier beat him and kicked him while he was lying and handcuffed during an arrest. DeSadier has since resigned from the force and now faces felony charges of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.
“Jared Desadier ran up to Mr. Williams and proceeded to kick him in the mouth/face area with unjustified force, kicking at least one tooth out of Mr. Williams mouth,” stated Williams’ April 21 complaint. “Defendant Desadier then utilized the use of the taser extremely close to Mr. Williams body several times and punched his body several times. Defendant Desadier further grabbed Mr. Williams by the hair and proceeded to pound his head in the concrete multiple times.”
On April 21, Williams filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against numerous law enforcement officials as well as the city of Monroe, Monroe Police Department, Police Chief Victor Zordan, DeSadier, Joshua Rachow, Eugene Ellis, Sean Reddick, Vince Guiterrez, Tommy Crowson, and James Thigpen.
Williams claimed that DeSadier conspired with Rachow (who was accused of directing his active body camera away from the incident to avoid capturing footage of the alleged violence), Crowson and Guiterrez to conceal the incident. Williams also claimed the police department allowed a culture that encouraged excessive force.
In a Sept. 22 memorandum in support of a motion to dismiss, the police department and its officials asked the court to dismiss Williams’ several claims.
“Plaintiff filed this sweeping suit against numerous officers and the City arising from the use of force during his arrest on April 21, 2020,” stated the defendants’ memorandum. “Rather than cabining his claims to those who are alleged to have used force or directly participated, Plaintiff invokes numerous theories of liability trying to hold all that may have encountered him at some point and time liable for the precipitating act. Most of these claims should be dismissed.”
The defendants oted that none of the defendants were accused of committing an illegal assault or battery, except DeSadier.
“In this case, there are no specific allegations that Crowson, Thigpen, or Guiterrez themselves implemented an unconstitutional policy; instead Plaintiff relies on generalized assertions of a ‘culture’ at MPD and the assertion that these defendants were ‘responsible’ for implementing policies and ensuring officers were trained,” stated the defendants’ memorandum.
The police department also argued Williams failed to properly serve all defendants.
“If service was proper and the Court proceeds to the pleadings, the only claims not challenged at this stage are the excessive force claim against Desadier, the bystander liability claim against Rachow, and the potential vicarious liability claim against the City under state law for those claims,” stated the defendants’ memorandum.
