Monroe police arrested four known members of the DuceFive, or Duce5, gang from southern Monroe on Saturday after receiving information that the gang members were selling drugs at a convenience store on Jackson Street.
Officers with the department’s street crimes unit, or HEAT team, made the arrests.
“Are we aggressively dealing with the criminal element that is giving us problems? Until they behave, absolutely,” said Monroe Police Information Officer Michael Fendall.
On Saturday, police observed four suspects known as members of the southside gang DuceFive in a vehicle together at the parking lot of the Now Save.
Fendall pointed out the police department was not labeling residents as gang members. “They’re doing that themselves,” said Fendall, referring to music videos on YouTube by members of Duce5 and YNN (“Young N***a Nation”).
In recent months, area law enforcement have arrested several members of the DuceFive and YNN gangs. Local officials, including Mayor Friday Ellis and U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, have pledged to use all means available to stem gang activity on the streets.
“Over the past year, MPD Heat have been receiving information that several members of the DuceFive gang located on the southside of Monroe, La is selling narcotics at 3700 Jackson St, Now Save,” stated the April 30 arrest report.
The four suspects were identified as Andrew Miles Jr., 18, of 306 Malvern St., Monroe; Jimmy D. Mitchell, 18, of 3603 Polk St., Monroe; Macario Travell Walker, 20, of 1001 McKeen Place, Monroe; and Oterrious K. Thomas, 22, of 1003 Washington St., Monroe.
One officer reported the suspects were “startled” and “making furtive movements inside this vehicle consistent with someone concealing items” after police arrived.
Officers also detected the smell of marijuana.
The driver, Thomas, fled the parking lot in his vehicle and struck a marked patrol unit, according to the arrest report. The vehicle nearly struck another officer at the scene, police reported.
Thomas did not stop and “fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” stated the arrest report. “As this vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed south on Jackson (Street), we observed several bags of marijuana and a firearm being thrown out of this vehicle. This vehicle was subsequently stopped in the 4000 (block) of Jackson (Street).”
During a search of the vehicle, police found individually wrapped bags of marijuana amounting to 455 grams, or one pound; several digital scales; and a loaded handgun.
During questioning, Mitchell claimed ownership of several bags of marijuana found in the front seat.
Walker told police he threw a bag of marijuana out of the vehicle. Officers found some $1,600 in cash on Walker’s person.
“From my training experience I know that the amount of cash and the increment of marijuana Walker possesses is indicative of street level narcotic sales,” stated the arrest report.
Thomas claimed ownership of the backpack containing the marijuana as well as the handgun.
Miles was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, attempt and conspiracy as well as one count of obstruction of justice.
Mitchell was booked on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute as well as one count of attempt and conspiracy.
Walker was booked on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice as well as one count of attempt and conspiracy.
Thomas was booked on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice as well as two traffic violations.
