Monroe police are asking the public to help them identify who was responsible for shooting and killing a 13-year-old female victim on South 6th Street last week.
On Jan. 22, before 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South 6th Street because of a shooting.
While at the scene, emergency personnel found the victim and took her to a local hospital where she died as a result of her wounds.
Detectives ask that anyone with information call the police or CrimeStoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH.
