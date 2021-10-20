The Morehouse Parish School Board voted a second time last week to grant additional paid sick days to school system employees who obtaind vaccination against COVID-19.
Under recent changes to the policy, vaccinated employees would be compensated for 10 days of sick leave while unvaccinated employees would receive only five days of sick leave.
The School Board’s vote last week represented the second time the school system’s officials proposed a vote on the matter. The School Board first altered the sick leave policy after heated debate in September.
During its regular meeting on Oct. 5, School Board member Debbie Wilson voiced concerns that all employees be treated fairly and proposed granting 10 extra days of paid sick leave for all employees, regardless of their vaccination status.
“I’ve had several employees talk to me and they’re really upset because they work just as hard [as vaccinated employees],” Wilson said.
School Board member Adrin Williams objected to Wilson’s proposal.
“Didn’t we already decide on this,” Williams said. “Five for unvaccinated and 10 for vaccinated, that’s where I stand.”
Wilson and School Board member Rick Hixon voted against the motion for the second time. School Board member Tab Wilkerson was absent during the School Board’s meeting in September but was present at the Oct. 5 meeting and voted against giving vaccinated employees additional paid sick days.
On another front, the 2020 Census showed a decrease of 1,692 in Morehouse Parish’s population. With this decrease, the boundaries of each School Board member’s district could change.
Gray requested permission to engage North Delta Regional Planning and Development District to reapportion, or redraw, the School Board’s districts if needed. Gray’s request was unanimously accepted.
