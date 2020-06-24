A Monroe man accused of second-degree murder, attempted murder and faces two drug dealing charges was arrested earlier this month for two more drug offenses while out on bond for the murder charges.
Instead of holding Jonathan Michael Hogg, 20, without bond in light of the new charges, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson set Hogg’s bond at $4,250. Hogg was arrested June 16 for carrying marijuana and cocaine, and he has since posted bond.
Hogg was arrested in May 2019 for shooting and killing JonMark Miletello as well as for shooting and injuring D’veil Freeman Jr. at a home in Treasure Island in Monroe during what authorities described as a dispute over money owed for drugs. Miletello, Freeman and others gathered at Hogg’s home to negotiate a resolution to money owed, but the dispute devolved and Hogg shot Miletello and Freeman as they fled the residence, according to sheriff’s investigators.
The state Attorney General’s office filed a motion last week asking Jefferson to consider holding Hogg in jail without bond until the suspect can face trial for the murder and drug dealing charges.
“Due to the defendant’s subsequent arrest, he is in violation of the terms of his bail in this case under (state law),” stated the AG’s motion.
Assistant Attorney General Madeleine Slaughter-Young is handling the prosecution of Hogg on behalf of the state.
Slaughter-Young pointed out that Jefferson had set bonds on Hogg’s previous charges — second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent — at a total of $340,000. Hogg posted surety bonds on those charges and was released from Ouachita Correctional Center last December.
A Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested Hogg around 1:30 a.m. on June 12 after observing Hogg’s vehicle cross the center line on U.S. Hwy 165.
Hogg was driving the vehicle. Braeden Carroll was riding in the passenger seat, according to the June 12 arrest report.
The deputy could detect the smell of marijuana from inside Hogg’s vehicle and could see small pieces of marijuana on Hogg’s pants.
Hogg denied the presence of any illegal items in his vehicle.
During a search of Hogg’s vehicle, the deputy found a glass jar in the glove box containing marijuana and cocaine. During questioning, Hogg denied ownership of the drugs.
The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting Hogg on behalf of the state in light of Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s recusal from the case. Hogg’s mother, Vicki, worked as the district attorney’s secretary for some 25 years.
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, court documents in State of Louisiana v. Jonathan Michael Hogg indicated Hogg had marijuana at his home before the shooting. Sheriff’s investigator Miranda Rogers also received an anonymous tip that Hogg had received LSD, or acid, the weekend of the shooting. Jonathan and Vicki Hogg removed all the drugs from the home before notifying authorities, according to Rogers’ report.
Miletello’s family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking damages from Hogg and Vicki Hogg, claiming the pair failed to render aid to Miletello and negligently waited to call 911 or the authorities, preventing emergency personnel from assisting Miletello.
