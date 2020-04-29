The University of Louisiana System's committee tasked with selecting the next president of the University of Louisiana-Monroe released last week the names of 18 people who applied for the job.
The ULM search committee plans to meet on May 18 to narrow the pool of candidates. The committee hopes to have a president in place soon since current ULM President, Dr. Nick Bruno, is expected to retire in June.
Bruno has served as ULM's president since 2010.
The names of applicants were released during a virtual conference in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and associated lockdown.
“Though we find ourselves in trying times, this committee has proven to be one of thoughtful leaders with ULM’s best interest at heart,” UL System Board Chair Mark Romero said. “Choosing high-quality university leadership, though our Board’s most challenging tasks, is one we do with much pride and excitement and I am confident we are poised to make the right choice for ULM.”
Dr. Jim Henderson, who is president of the University of Louisiana System, noted that the ULM Search Committee could not conduct in-person interviews on ULM's campus in May as originally planned.
Henderson presented three options: 1) continue with existing schedule with virtual interviews, 2) reschedule in-person interviews on campus for late May or early June, or 3) reschedule in-person interviews on campus for Aug. 17.
Henderson noted that many faculty and students would not be able to interact with candidates if the first two options were chosen.
Mildred “Mimi” Methvin, UL System board member, argued that selecting a president sooner rather than later would enable the university to focus on its e-learning curriculum, especially when more students are staying home.
Methvin said some older members of the committee would likely feel uncomfortable attending a public forum, even in August under relaxed social distancing restrictions.
Rachel Lautigar, UL System student board member, asked whether an interim president might be installed if Bruno left before the committee selected a new president.
“There would need to be an interim put in place for 90 days,” Henderson said.
Alejandro “Al” Perkins, UL System board member, noted selecting a president was a “big thing” because the president would likely serve for 10 to 15 years. Scrapping in-person interviews and forums was not an ideal option, according to Perkins.
“I know from the previous searches that we've done, those were critical pieces,” said Perkins, of in-person interaction between candidates and committee members or between candidates and students. “Normally, we've had a lot of student participation in our search for previous presidents.”
Shawn Murphy, UL System board member, and Elizabeth “Liz” Pierre, UL System Board Parliamentarian, echoed Perkins' remarks.
Hannah Livingston, a former member of ULM SGA, recommended on-campus interviews be conducted at large venue like Fant-Ewing Coliseum where people could be spaced apart while also being able to participate.
Dr. Janelle McDaniel, ULM Faculty Senate, said Henderson persuaded her in private conversation that delaying the meeting until Aug. 17 was the best option. Most ULM faculty wanted to participate in the process, according to McDaniel.
The ULM Search Committee is chaired by Henderson and includes UL System Board members, various stakeholders, and community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.