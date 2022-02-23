Local businessman Don Nance says he is appealing Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp’s ruling earlier this week that disqualified him as a candidate for mayor in West Monroe.
In a ruling filed at the court on Tuesday, Sharp ordered that Nance be removed from the ballot in the March 26 mayor’s race.
During qualifying in January, Nance filed the paperwork to become the only candidate challenging the incumbent, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. At the end of January, Michael Sellar, of West Monroe, filed a lawsuit objecting to Nance’s candidacy, arguing Nance was an ineligible mayoral candidate because he did not claim homestead exemption at a residence inside the city’s corporate limits.
During qualifying, Nance listed 2510 North 10th Street in West Monroe as his primary residence. He claimed homestead exemption at a house on Love Street, outside the city, in unincorporated Ouachita Parish. Homestead exemption is a property tax exemption denoting someone’s primary residence.
The city of West Monroe’s charter requires that the mayor be a “qualified elector of the city” and “shall have been a resident of the city for one (1) year.”
“It is the judgment of this court that Defendant—Donald ‘Don’ Nance—be removed from the ballot for the upcoming election of Mayor for the City of West Monroe and that his ‘candidacy’ for Mayor of the City of West Monroe (as objected to) be invalidated,” stated Sharp’s ruling. “Defendant is not a proper candidate for the West Monroe Mayoral election that is currently underway and Defendant is prevented from seeking the office of Mayor of the city of West Monroe.”
The court assessed the costs of the proceeding to Nance.
On Tuesday, Nance told The Ouachita Citizen he had filed an appeal of Sharp’s ruling with the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport.
“We’ve appealed,” Nance said. “It’s pretty straightforward. The court already said we proved beyond a reasonable doubt that I live at 2510 North 10th Street.”
According to Sellar’s lawsuit, Nance changed the address of his voter registration from 103 Love Street to 2510 North 10th Street about six months before qualifying.
When a person changes their voter registration address, they are required to only provide the address where they claim homestead exemption.
In a court document disputing Sellar’s objections, Nance’s attorney—Jacob Rennick, of West Monroe—argued homestead exemption was not a legitimate factor in establishing a candidate’s residence.
“Don’s maintenance of the homestead exemption on this property is not a factor in determining his qualifications as a mayoral candidate according to the requirements set forth in West Monroe’s Code of Ordinances, Article III, Section 303, nor does the homestead exemption prove actual physical residence,” stated Nance’s court filing.
Oral arguments in the Nance case concluded on Feb. 6. State law says the court shall render judgment in a lawsuit objecting to a person’s candidacy within 24 hours after the case is submitted to the presiding judge.
Sharp signed the ruling to disqualify Nance on Feb. 19. Sharp’s judgment was not filed into court until Feb. 22.
