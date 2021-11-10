Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art will feature traditional dances, ceremonies, crafts, and food on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the “Native American Heritage Day.” 

Performers will be Billy Barham and his family, who will share their Kiowa heritage with attendees.  Amy and Larry Estep will make traditional Indian 3 bread for visitors to enjoy. 

Admission is free.  The museum is located at 211 N. Main St. in Farmerville.

