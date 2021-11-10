Native American Heritage Day set Nov 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art will feature traditional dances, ceremonies, crafts, and food on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the “Native American Heritage Day.” Performers will be Billy Barham and his family, who will share their Kiowa heritage with attendees. Amy and Larry Estep will make traditional Indian 3 bread for visitors to enjoy. Admission is free. The museum is located at 211 N. Main St. in Farmerville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Native American Heritage Day Amy Larry Estep Museums Discovery Place-union Museum Of History And Art Food Craft Billy Barham Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing crack cocaineTriple homicide suspect killed in WisnerWest Monroe woman accused of disturbing peace, refusing to go home after partyMPD arrests pair for armed robbery, prostitution scheme at motelDA wants bond nixed for accused shooterOPSO arrests West Monroe woman for prostitution, drug chargesULM police arrest man for cursing at student workers, threatening themMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayFour parish teams claim Top 10 seeds in LHSAA bracketsRebels rise up in 42-14 Ruston win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1) READ MORE Neville's Ruddell signs with LSU By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Neville star baseball player Zeb Ruddell watched two LSU baseball games in Alex Box Stadium … Read more WMPD arrests Choudrant man for possession of THC edibles, mushrooms, marijuana Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com West Monroe police arrested a Choudrant man on suspicion of dealing drugs on Sunday after au… Read more West Monroe softball players sign to play at next level By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com ULM softball’s future became a whole lot brighter when West Monroe ace Maddie Nichols signed… Read more +6 School Board dismisses forced vaccinations By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish Schools has not accepted federal funding to commence COVID-19 vaccinations o… Read more Election Saturday Ouachita Parish voters will entertain a handful of ballot items during the primary election … Read more Convicted killer requests leniency in second murder case By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com A Monroe man convicted of shooting and killing his cousin in 2017 when two feuding groups co… Read more +3 Council approves pay raise for police; officer warns of MPD staffing shortage By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Monroe Police Department does not have enough personnel to adequately answer service cal… Read more Monroe Regional Airport loses United Airlines United Airlines recently announced it will no longer run flights through several airports in… Read more Trooper-involved shooting in Franklin investigated The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office last week requested assistance from Louisiana State Pol… Read more Septieme Society meets The Septieme Society enjoyed Dutch treat lunch at Logan’s Roadhouse this month. Read more St. Francis welcomes family medicine doctor St. Francis Medical Group recently welcomed Sara Grandy, MD, to its network of family medici… Read more Suspect sentenced in Monroe drug trafficking case Jose Luis Sosa-Almontes, 47, an immigrant illegally in the United States, was sentenced by U… Read more Rayville man dies in crash Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 425 just south o… Read more Treasury receives $5.63M in uncashed tax refunds State Treasurer John Schroder last week announced the Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property … Read more Events this weekend Candy Cane Lane opens Read more OPSO mourns loss of Coutcher Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell and deputies are mourning the loss of retired Deputy Dav… Read more Native American Heritage Day set Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art will feature traditional dances, ceremonies,… Read more Unrestrained Bastrop man killed in Richland crash Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a three-vehicle fata… Read more Gibsland Bank welcomes Hipp William Michael ”Mike” Hipp was recently named president of Gibsland Bank & Trust. Read more ULM MLS student participates in Mayo Clinic program By Sam Hughes Special to The Citizen The coronavirus pandemic has proven the essentiality of every party of the interdisciplinary… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.