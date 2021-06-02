The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana Ready Start Network last week was awarded $1,216,080 in funding to sustain and expand birth to 3-year-old seats in childcare for 2021-2022 school year.
The funding was made possible through the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), which approved more than $30 million to communities to fund 2,970 seats in childcare for children birth through age 3 (B-3) for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We are thankful for this vital investment in early childhood care and education, especially for families in our region during this time, but it is extremely important that we do not hesitate in developing a sustainable funding plan for high-quality early care and education in our state,” said Leann Bond, Executive Director of the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
During 2020-2021 school year the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana Ready Start Networks were awarded $451,373 to create 45 new birth to 3-year-old seats in partnership with high performing childcare centers in Morehouse and Richland parishes.
“The PDG grant has impacted my family in a huge way,” a parent from Tender Touch Nursery II, Victoria Self. “It has allowed me to have the opportunity to go back to school to obtain my degree in nursing. Without the grant this would not be possible for me. My family and I will forever be grateful.”
This funding allows eligible families to receive tuition-free seats if they are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and working or attending school or actively seeking employment. Through a combination of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) and Preschool Development Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Renewal Grant funding, BESE awarded a total of $30,193,636 during its April meeting.
“I applaud our BESE members for this critical investment in our children and our state,” said state Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These funds will remove the financial barrier that exists for thousands of Louisiana families and allow them to provide their children with high-quality early childhood care and education.”
Ready Start Networks will offer B-3 seats in partnership with Type III child care centers rated Proficient or higher and in classrooms with teachers who have or are on the path to earning the Early Childhood Ancillary Certificate (ECAC). This funding will also allow networks to support the quality of the classroom where the seats are located, through measures such as educator professional development or tier 1 curriculum and classroom material purchases.
In Louisiana, even prior to the pandemic, fewer than 7 percent of in-need children birth to two years old, and less than 33 percent of in-need three-year-old children have access to high-quality child care. The federal stimulus packages provide a bridge to 2024 and an opportunity to address these access challenges in the short-term.
