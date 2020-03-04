North Louisiana’s cost of living remains below the national average, meaning families here can afford a higher standard of living.
The 2019 Annual Average Cost of Living Index shows that the Monroe Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) is 88.6 percent of the national average ̶ nearly 12 points below the rest of the nation. That means everything from housing, food, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous goods and services are more affordable in North Louisiana.
“Families living in North Louisiana can buy a larger house, afford a better car and enjoy a better quality of life than if they lived elsewhere,” said President Scott Martinez, CEcD, North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “The lower cost of living also allows our employers to be competitive in recruiting talent.”
The Cost of Living Index published quarterly by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) estimates the amount of money needed to sustain a certain level of living, including basic expenses such as housing, food, health care, etc. It is based on more than 90,000 prices covering 60 different items collected from hundreds of participating communities. The Cost of Living Index measures regional cost differences in consumer goods and services. It’s often used when comparing how expensive it is to live in one city versus another.
NLEP, an Accredited Economic Development Organization for 14 parishes in North Louisiana, gathers the pricing information for the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA. The University of Louisiana at Monroe Center for Business and Economic Research gathers the data for the Monroe MSA. The information is compiled into a composite index, which is based on six weighted categories – grocery items (13.89 percent), housing (27.53 percent), utilities (9.55 percent), transportation (9.20 percent), health care (4.31 percent) and miscellaneous goods and services (35.52 percent).
The Monroe MSA includes all of Ouachita and Union Parishes.
For the Monroe MSA, the two most affordable cost categories are utilities at 80.8 percent of the national average and housing at 84.0 percent.
