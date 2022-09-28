Area farmers say the recent rainfall in northeastern Louisiana has damaged crops so badly that many will not be able to recover financially if the U.S. Department of Agriculture does not step in.
Weeks of frequent rainfall in August and September have wrecked local crops and crop insurance likely will not cover the damage, according to Scott Franklin, a commercial rice dryer in Rayville.
“It’s a grand set of circumstances,” Franklin said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything in my career in agribusiness that has caused this much monetary damage.”
Darrell VandeVen, a farmer at VandeVen Farms in Saint Joseph, said if action was not taken within the next few months it would be too late for some farmers.
“If something like that is going to happen, it needs to happen soon,” VandeVen said. “For someone to be able to farm next year they need to know where they’re going to come out financially by December at the latest.”
VandeVen warned many farmers would not be able to continue farming next year. He said crops in northeastern Louisiana suffered damage to varying degrees.
“It’s going to be really difficult because a lot of guys have crop loans and other debts to service,” VandeVen said. “I sure hope everyone can figure out what they need to finance to farm again next year.”
Dustin Morris, who has been farming in Richland and East Carroll parishes for 21 years, said the damage done to crops would not only hurt farmers but several industries in the region.
“Northeast Louisiana is extremely rural and everything drives off the farm economy, from car dealerships to grocery stores,” Morris said. “There’s just going to be a lot less money in circulation. I’m afraid that there’s going to be some farmers that can’t survive this.”
Franklin said crop insurance generally did not insure according to the dollar value of a crop but according to historical volume production.
“Let’s say my historical yield is 60 bushels to the acre, so if I don’t produce that level, then I am entitled to a crop insurance claim,” Franklin said.
If crops are damaged enough to be considered “salvage,” the farmer would likely still have a harvest big enough to disqualify them from making an insurance claim.
Franklin referred to soybeans, the state’s largest crop, as an example. Once soybeans have a 35-percent damage rate or higher, they are all considered salvage. Salvage soybeans only sell at about 30 percent the rate they normally would.
“There’s a significant gap there, because a farmer may have produced the volume of that product but they only got paid 30 percent of the expected value of it,” Franklin said. “In that scenario, crop insurance is not going to help that farmer.”
Franklin said this could result in local farmers being forced out of business, especially if the USDA did not step in. Franklin said it was common for the USDA’s secretary to issue a declaration of disaster in situations like this, which would open up existing programs like the Emergency Loan Program. The Emergency Loan Program allows farmers in a disaster zone or adjacent to a disaster zone parish to obtain an emergency disaster loan at a cheap interest rate.
Franklin mentioned the current drought crisis in the western part of the country and Texas, which had already obtained a declaration of disaster.
“We need to get a secretarial declaration of disaster to try to piggyback on this other tragedy, because northeast Louisiana is a very small thimble in a bathtub of farmland in this country,” he said.
Franklin said a declaration of disaster could be requested at the state level by either the director of the farm service agency or the governor.
“At this point there has been no official request to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack that we are seeking a disaster declaration,” Franklin said.
Ben Guthrie, a farm manager for Balmoral Farming Partnership in Newellton, said the USDA was likely gathering data to determine whether or not a disaster declaration would be made.
“I’m surprised it hasn’t been done already,” Guthrie said. “There will definitely be a 30 percent loss on soybeans and most likely cotton.”
