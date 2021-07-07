The Board of Directors of the Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative (NELPCO) voted June 29t to begin the process of bringing broadband internet to its service area.
The electric co-op currently serves customers in Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas, East Carroll, West Carroll and Morehouse Parishes.
“The NELPCO Board of Directors voted to bring high speed internet to its members through its wholly owned subsidiary, Volt Broadband, LLC,” said Weldon Fitch, President of the NELPCO Board. “This vote came after many months of due diligence, discussions and deliberations by our board.”
NELPCO General Manager Jeff Churchwell noted that broadband has become a near-essential aspect of today’s society, and that the new venture will offer broadband to customers in rural Louisiana who have gone without service.
“Broadband has become common in the densely populated areas, but the rural, hard-to-service areas have been left behind,” Churchwell said. “Now that the board has made this decision, we can begin our work to make this a reality for our membership as quickly as we can.”
“This is good news for the people and business owners served by Northeast Louisiana Power Coop,” said Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. “Reliable and affordable internet service is critical to health care, education, commerce and public safety. Businesses need it, students doing homework assignments need it, and rural communities need it to survive.
“North Louisiana has more unserved and underserved territory than any other part of the state, so that’s where the need is greatest,” Commissioner Campbell added. “We have to think about innovative ways of getting high-speed internet service for everyone in Louisiana who wants it, and Northeast Louisiana Power Co-op is in a unique position to provide this service using their existing infrastructure.”
Churchwell noted that details are still being worked out but said the NELPCO membership would be kept informed of the progress being made. “This project is very large in scale and the most ambitious one since the co-op first brought electricity to the rural areas many years ago,” he said. “We’re excited about this opportunity and look forward to bringing this service to our membership.”
“Even before the pandemic came into play, access to the internet was fast becoming a big issue for people everywhere,” Churchwell said. “The availability of dependable internet service influenced decisions on buying a house or starting a business, and data supports the concept that rural housing values are positively impacted by higher access to the internet.”
“Also, in the past 18 months, almost everyone regardless of age was participating online where they may not have been before because the pandemic forced the issue,” he said. “We learned the role connectivity played in critical areas such as education and healthcare, and found out how important dependable internet service was for people working remotely away from the traditional office setting. People are now more willing to live farther from downtown.”
“All of that played a role in the decision to move forward with this initiative,” Churchwell added.
Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative employees over 60 people, with offices in Winnsboro, Oak Grove and Bastrop.
Their service territory runs from south of Turkey Creek Lake in Franklin Parish north to the Arkansas line, and extends into Morehouse Parish. Currently NELPCO has approximately 11,000 customers and over 2,600 miles of electrified lines in the 2,180 square miles served across the seven-parish region.
