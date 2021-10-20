A new book by Concordia Sentinel Editor Stanley Nelson, who has been investigating Civil Rights-era cold case murders for 15 years, has been published by LSU Press.
The book is entitled, “Klan of Devils: The Murder of a Black Louisiana Deputy Sheriff.”
The case is believed to be the only one of the Civil Rights-era in which Klansmen targeted black law enforcement officers.
Nelson’s work was based not only on interviews and never before released FBI files concerning the attack on the two black deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1965, but also includes recollections of two retired FBI agents. One of those men, the late Ted Gardner, who helped investigate the murder of Deputy Oneal Moore and the wounding of his partner Deputy Creed Rogers, provided Nelson with detailed information about the attack and left him a trail to follow.
The book outlines the Klan’s attempt to defeat the white sheriff with a Klan candidate in the 1960 and 1964 elections. Klansmen believed that if they could elect one of their own as sheriff that the Klan could quickly take total control of Washington Parish, run activists out, extinguish local civil rights efforts and preserve segregation forever.
However, after his re-election in 1964, Sheriff Dorman Crowe hired two black deputies as he had promised the African American community. A year and a day later, Klansmen riding in a pickup launched a nighttime ambush as Moore, the married father of four daughters, and Rogers patrolled in a sheriff’s office car.
Afterward, Bogalusa, long the scene of civil unrest and civil rights demonstrations, quickly became a battle zone with Klansmen and segregationists taunting and attacking marchers. FBI and Department of Justice officials viewed the violence and quickly filed suit against the town, the police, local businesses and others for violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Gov. John McKeithen, who was elected governor in January 1964, soon found Bogalusa to be one of the biggest challenges of his first term. During a secret meeting in the city two days before the 1965 ambush, McKeithen told Klan leaders to stop the violence and stay off the streets, a demand agreed to by some but rejected by others.
The book is available online at Amazon and bookstore websites as well as in bookstores.
Nelson’s first book, “Devils Walking: Klan Murders Along the Mississippi in the 1960s,” unveils the inner workings of the Silver Dollar Group, a secret Klan terrorist cell whose members symbolized their mission by carrying a silver dollar minted in the year of their birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.