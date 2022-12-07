Five years ago, Jennifer Street said she would have never considered running a marathon. Last month she ran the largest major marathon in the world—the New York City Marathon.
Street, a civics teacher at Neville High School in Monroe, has run 21 half-marathons but said a full marathon always seemed too daunting.
“I said I would never do it, but it was something I always wanted to do,” Street said. “But I never thought I had it in me.”
Street ran the marathon in four hours, 51 minutes and 27 seconds. And this year’s marathon took place in record hot temperatures, which Street said made the run more difficult.
“It was 80 percent humidity,” Street said. “I think it was 75 degrees, which doesn’t seem terrible, but for 26 miles it gets really warm.”
Street, who is 53, has been an athlete all her life. She was a competitive gymnast through high school and began running when she met her husband while she studying at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport.
Street said she came from a family of runners. Her father, brother, husband and youngest daughter have all run marathons or half-marathons.
“I wouldn’t consider myself a natural runner, but I guess I’ve turned into a runner over the years,” Street said. “I thought,’Well, I might as well do the biggest one you can do if I’m going to do it.’”
Street said it had been five years since she had run a half-marathon and did not know if she would ever do one again, but a friend talked her into it.
“I ran with two other women and one just kind of talked me and this other woman into doing it,” Street said. “And once I was in, I was all in. That was about a year ago.”
To train for the marathon, Street ran a 10k and three half-marathons with her daughter. She did three runs each week. Each of the three runs ranged from three to five miles. On the weekends, she went on long-distance runs.
While training, Street had an issue with her Iliotibial band.
“Some people would say, ‘Then why do you keep going?” Street said. “But again, I was committed. So I went to a physical therapist and did some treatments. He did some exercises with me and this thing called dry-needling, and that got me to my 20-mile run.”
Street and her friends completed fundraising for the marathon through Team For Kids, which allows runners to participate in the marathon if they raise at least $2,620. Any funds raised are given to New York Road Runners youth and community programs.
Street said her students at Neville High were “pretty impressed” with her accomplishment.
“They thought it was pretty cool,” Street said. “One of them, he was funny, he was like, ‘You mean you ran four hours straight?’”
Street said it was hard to imagine for a lot of people that anyone could run for four hours with only a handful of short breaks, but the camaraderie made it less difficult and more fun.
“I had a fun group,” Street said. “It made it worthwhile. I’d never been motivated to do it by myself.”
