The City of Monroe’s Water Treatment Division will debut a new app that allows the city’s water customers to keep track of their water usage with the tap of a finger.
The “EyeOnWater” app went live Wednesday, Jan. 27.
“EyeOnWater” allows customers to connect to their water utility account and see their latest water usage. This app will allow customers to understand the following:
• Quickly view recent water usage with a two-week comparison.
• View detailed water usage history by day, week, month, and year.
• Discover short- and long-term water usage trends.
• Detect leaks and reduce water waste.
• Easily contact the water utility.
