A local low-income housing group has until the end of the month to demonstrate whether they can build a hotel in southern Monroe if they want more than $600,000 in public funding previously committed at the urging of former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo.
During a meeting earlier this month, the Interstate 20 Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors agreed to give Mt. Pleasant Community Development Corp. until Dec. 31 to show proof of financing before the I-20 board invested $663,000 in the project.
“If these people still expect us to honor our obligations, they should get going or come to us with a new request,” said I-20 board chairman Charles Pritchard. “This all happened a year ago.”
In September 2019, the I-20 board voted to commit $663,00 to Mt. Pleasant for a project building a three-floor, 83-room hotel at the corner of Accent Drive and Century Boulevard, where the former Ramada Inn once operated.
“I don’t know that we ever got final plans from them,” Pritchard said. “Our funding was based on them obtaining all of their financing.”
At the time, the I-20 board made its $663,000 pledge conditional on whether Mt. Pleasant could secure other investors or financing for the remainder of the project’s total costs. The project’s costs were not disclosed, though Mt. Pleasant board members’ remarks indicated the project could ultimately cost more than $5 million.
I-20 board member Johnny Bryant asked whether Mt. Pleasant had provided any updates on their project to city officials. A handful of city officials, including city attorney Angie Sturdivant and Stacey Rowell, the city’s director of administration, indicated Mt. Pleasant had not reached out.
Last year, then-Monroe City Councilman Michael Echols questioned whether the I-20 board should commit hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project without closer scrutinizing of Mt. Pleasant’s plans and ultimately resigned from the I-20 board in protest.
“I believe, and former Councilman Echols believes, what we did for them was extremely questionable,” Bryant said.
Specifically, Echols questioned whether a hotel project would generate enough sales tax revenues inside the I-20 board’s district to justify the investment. The I-20 board’s sole source of revenues is from a portion of state sales taxes collected within the I-20 district, which is centered around Pecanland Mall.
Besides Echols, Pritchard was the only other member of the I-20 board who voiced opposition last year to investing in Mt. Pleasant’s hotel project. Pritchard’s opposition then drew a barrage of questions from Mayo, who urged approval of the investment.
In July, Mayo failed to secure re-election, losing to local businessman Friday Ellis. Ellis, who was sworn in as mayor in late July, now serves as a member of the I-20 board and has the authority to remove board members, if he so chooses
During the I-20 board’s Dec. 1 meeting, Ellis voted with each of the other members to give Mt. Pleasant until the end of the month to show proof of financing.
Referring to Mt. Pleasant’s failure to meet the condition of their agreement, Monroe City Councilman Doug Harvey said, “It sounds to me like we don’t have $663,000 committed.”
Harvey replaced Echols as the City Council’s representative on the I-20 board.
When Pritchard suggested notifying Mt. Pleasant about whether to proceed with the project, Harvey suggested there were no longer any guarantees for funding previously committed by the I-20 board, given new leadership.
“It’s a new board,” Harvey said. “All projects are open for discussion.”
