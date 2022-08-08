Most new laws passed by Louisiana legislators during the annual legislative session went into effect on Aug. 1.
Included among the numerous laws that became official this week are Act 391, which upholds fundamental rights to freedom under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and Act 473, which upholds 4th Amendment protections against unreasonable searches.
Act 391 by Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, outlaws debt-based incarceration, also known as debtors’ prisons, in Louisiana. While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that debt-based incarceration is a violation of the 14th Amendment in the 1983 Bearden v. Georgia case, it still occurs in Louisiana and elsewhere around the country. There has been a national movement in recent years to officially outlaw it at the state level by passing laws in state legislatures and through rulings by state supreme courts.
“With Act 391, we have made it clear that no one should end up in jail in Louisiana because they can’t afford to pay debts to the state,” said Lyons. “Incarceration only makes the problem worse–along with violating people’s freedoms, it costs the state money to keep someone locked up and, obviously, they aren’t able to earn money to pay debts while in jail. There are plenty of more productive options available, including community service and realistic debt payment plans.”
Act 473 by Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, bars law enforcement from using marijuana odor as a pretext for searching someone’s home without a warrant. According to the Fourth Amendment, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” Bryant said searching someone’s home without a warrant because you claim to smell marijuana is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment.
“Hopefully this law will bring peace of mind to medical marijuana patients, especially our military veterans, who will now know they are safer from police intrusions into their homes,” said Bryant.
Acts 391 and 473 were just two of more than 20 bills that Louisiana Progress worked on during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session. You can find a full rundown of all of those bills, as well as a general overview of the entire session, in the Louisiana Progress 2022 Legislative Session Report.
