Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis appointed Victor “Vic” Zordan as the city’s new police chief for reasons including the expectation he would tamp down on violent crime in southern Monroe, the chief says.
Specifically, Parkview Apartments, which is off Richwood Road No. 2, between Jackson Street and U.S. Hwy 165 South, has developed a notorious reputation as a hotbed for violent crime. In recent months, residents opened fire on one another or fired guns in the air to drive out Monroe police officers’ patrol units.
“One of the focuses of my appointment was Parkview Apartments due to the career criminals, violent gun crime and drug crime there in that complex,” Zordan said.
Zordan offered those remarks at an Oct. 25 news conference at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Rifle Range in West Monroe to announce the results of a street crime operation that produced 120 arrests over two days. Ellis appointed Zordan as the city’s new police chief last month after a lengthy search that began in January when then-Police Chief Eugene Ellis retired. The City Council confirmed Zordan’s appointment last week.
Friday Ellis did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s request for comment by the time The Ouachita Citizen went to press Tuesday night. On Thursday morning, Ellis provided the newspaper with a statement noting his personal visits to the apartment complex and his plans to address violent crime.
“The situation at Parkview is deplorable and has challenged residents and law enforcement for the past 30 years," Ellis said. "I have visited the Parkview and Kings Way complexes twice since I took office, and Chief Zordan has been there multiple times."
According to Ellis, he began speaking with the owners of the apartment complex, Standard Enterprises, to develop a solution to protect residents there.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell organized the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force that conducted its street crime operation on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. During the operation, Russell’s task force apprehended six homicide suspects in Monroe and arrested 12 people in Parkview Apartments. Monroe police officers participated in the operation.
“We arrested 12 people in that complex, most of them for significant drug and domestic abuse crimes,” Zordan said.
Often, the violent crime at the apartment complex involved youth. On Sunday, Nov. 1, around 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports that two juvenile males were shot at Parkview Apartments. One victim, who was 17, was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died as a result of his wounds. The second victim, who was 16, was reported to be stable, though he suffered critical wounds. Police have not yet identified a suspect.
Monroe Police Det. Michael Fendall, who serves as the police department’s public information officer, lamented the violent crime at the apartment complex as a threat to the safety of other law-abiding residents who lived there.
“There’s a lot of good people who live in that area,” Fendall said.
According to Fendall, the department received complaints about more than just shootings at the apartment complex.
“We respond to all kinds of calls there,” Fendall said. “We respond to domestics routinely there. We respond to thefts there. We respond to the obvious shots fired.”
In June, police arrested three individuals for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Two of the suspects, T.J. Lynch and Patrick Smith, got into an argument and drew handguns and opened fire on one another. Several nearby vehicles were struck by gunfire, according to court documents. Bullets from the incident nearly struck six people who were sitting in some of the vehicles, too, police said.
Later, a Facebook video showed many people at the apartment complex shouted at the police units, “Get your a** up out of here” or “Get your b**** a** out of here, b****.” Several people threw objects at the police units and cheered as the crowd joined together in chanting “F*** the police. F*** the police. F*** the police,” the video showed. The chanting culminated with several gunshots being fired. Court documents showed Lynch was among the crowd, waving a handgun.
Monroe police officers have said such treatment is not unusual.
The Ouachita Citizen reviewed court documents that shed light on other incidents of violent crime at Parkview Apartments, some of which endangered the life of police officers.
Last month, police charged two suspects after receiving a complaint about a victim shot in the back on Oct. 17. The two suspects included Russell McFarland, 19, of Monroe, and Victor McFarland, according to court documents.
According to the arrest warrant, Russell McFarland and Victor McFarland were involved in an altercation with people in another vehicle at the apartments.
“Victor McFarland fired 10 shots from a pistol at the other vehicle,” stated the arrest warrant.
Monroe police units gave chase to the suspects, who fled in McFarland’s automobile.
“It fled at (a) high speed for approximately 1 mile with complete disregard for public safety,” stated the arrest warrant. “After crashing at Peach and South 1st, both Russell and Victor exited the car armed with pistols. As Cpl. Miller gave chase on foot, one of the two suspects fired a round at Cpl. Miller, striking his patrol unit.”
A video published by The Ouachita Citizen in early September showed shooters firing guns in an early morning incident that resulted in two people lying dead in the parking lot. In the video, a group of people were speaking with another before one person drew a gun and fired it several times at one victim and chased another to shoot him, too. A second shooter appeared with a gun and shot several times at a victim inside a white car.
After an investigation, police arrested Delarrious Jones, 28, of Monroe, on one count of second-degree murder.
“(An) informant stated the suspect (Jones) suddenly shot a male standing near him multiple times, before turning and chasing another male identified as Malacra O. Smith (victim) and shooting him multiple times and killing him,” stated the warrant for Jones’ arrest.
Mario Jones, 19, of Monroe, also was booked on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
“Jones was observed holding and carrying a long gun (rifle) while standing in front of building 20 with the other suspects before firing multiple gunshots into a white vehicle parked in front of that building which had a backseat passenger inside who escaped,” stated the warrant for Mario Jones’ arrest. “The suspect was then observed walking around the two victims that were (lying) on the ground while holding the rifle pointed downward toward them.”
Daniel Jamario Towns, 22, of Monroe, also was booked on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.