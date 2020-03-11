The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced Sue Nicholson, President and CEO of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce was selected to participate in the fourth cohort of its premiere business leadership program.
The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
“Excellent early education programs, strong K-12 and higher education outcomes are the backbone of successful workforce and economic development efforts. It is the reason that the Monroe Chamber invests so much time and talent to improve education and workforce in Ouachita Parish,” Nicholson said. “I am honored to have been selected for the Business Leads Fellowship Program and look forward to the opportunity to learn from my peers across the United States.”
Following a competitive application and selection process, Nicholson was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives and association leaders to participate in the fourth class of this program. The four-month program, which concludes in July 2020, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development. Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations.
