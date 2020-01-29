North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) recently announced the newest members of its Board of Directors and Officers.
The new board members were elected by more than 200 investors for multi-year terms, and the Board in turn elects four board officers. The 2020 NLEP Board Chair is Adam Johnston, First Guaranty’s Senior Vice President & North Louisiana Regional Manager. Chap Breard, President & CEO of MoeBiz, will serve as Chair-Elect. James Moore of Moore Family Interests, LLC. will serve as Secretary, and Greg Lott, Progressive Bank Executive Vice President, was chosen as NLEP’s Treasurer.
The newest members to join NLEP’s 58-person Board of Directors include Jerry Allen with Delta Land and Farm; Ron Bailey with Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino; Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor with Bossier Parish Community College; Jack Clampit, Police Juror with Ouachita Parish Police Jury; Anne Dixon with Anne Dixon Real Estate; Stephen Fortson with Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea; Jeff Harper with North Webster Parish Industrial District; Mayor O’Landis Millican with the Town of Arcadia; Dr. Dave Norris with Louisiana Tech University; Barry Regula with Boomtown Casino & Hotel; Tom Simms with Carr, Riggs, Ingram, LLC; and Dr. Steen Trawick with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.
“I am honored to be working with such a dedicated group of leaders ,” said Johnston. “Their commitment to promoting economic development for North Louisiana and creating more job opportunities for their communities is inspiring.”
Board Chair Adam Johnston is a Bossier Parish native and graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, MS with a Bachelor of Business Administration and LSU Shreveport with an MBA. Johnston has been a banker for 13 years and currently oversees the lending activities for all seven First Guaranty Bank branches in North Louisiana. His many accolades and civic contributions include Past President of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council; Louisiana Bankers Association Leadership School Graduate; Young Professionals Initiative (Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce); recipient of “40 Under 40” honor (Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce) and “40 Under 40” award from the Independent Community Bankers Association. He is married to Katie Johnston, and they have three children: Adam, Jr., Mary Elizabeth and Wright Johnston.
North Louisiana Economic Partnership, an Accredited Economic Development Organization, provides professional economic development services to the 14 parish region of North Louisiana, including lead generation and prospect management.
