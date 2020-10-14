The North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) recently announced the addition of six new investors and increased investments from three existing investors.
The new annual investments of $202,500 from these nine investors will support the NLEP’s national search for its next president by engaging an executive recruitment firm and increasing the compensation package for the position.
Anderson Feazel Management, Inc., Fibrebond, Kinsey Interests, Inc., Ochsner LSU Health System North Louisiana, Skrivanos Engineering and Somdal Associates are joining NLEP as new investors. The Alta and John Franks Foundation, Ivan Smith Furniture and Red Ball Oxygen are increasing their support of NLEP. Representatives from four of the new investors — Anderson Feazel Management Inc., Fibrebond, Kinsey Interests, Inc., and Ochsner LSU Health — have joined the NLEP Board of Directors.
In August, the NLEP formed a twelve-member Search Committee to manage the recruiting process for a new president. After consideration of several proposals, the NLEP Search Committee chose to partner with Jorgenson Consulting of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jorgenson has an extensive track record of executive recruitment in the economic development and non-profit sectors. Based on the plan developed, the NLEP expects to announce its next president in early 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.