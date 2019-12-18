A group of farmers suing area banks for nearly $5 million failed to show evidence that the financial institutions schemed to gain an unjust advantage and liquidate their farming operation, state courts have ruled.
The 2014 lawsuit, KT Farms and others v. Citizens Progressive Bank and others, has been ongoing for years until ad hoc Judge Anne Simon, a retired judge from New Iberia, dismissed the lawsuit in early 2018. Among other claims, the plaintiffs in the KT Farms lawsuit alleged that Citizens Progressive Bank, Commercial Capital Bank and Caldwell Bank & Trust intentionally breached the farmers’ crop loan agreement in 2013 with some $4.7 million at stake. The Second Circuit upheld Simon’s ruling to dismiss the plaintiffs’ claims in June. The state Supreme Court settled the matter by denying writs Oct. 15.
“The effect of that denial of writs was confirmation of Judge Anne Simon’s ruling dismissing case,” said James Mixon, an attorney with the Columbia law firm Mixon, Carroll, Frazier.
Mixon represented Citizens Progressive Bank. According to Mixon, the plaintiffs tried to blame the bank for their failed farming operation. Rulings by the state courts showed the banks had not failed to comply with its obligations and was not responsible for the farmers’ failed operations, according to Mixon.
“My client was thrilled,” Mixon said. “It was a long battle. It’s been a five-year battle. They were confident from the beginning that the outcome that occurred would occur.”
Monroe attorney Sedric Banks, who represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.
In June, the Second Circuit outlined the plaintiffs’ arguments and the lack of evidence supporting those arguments.
For example, the plaintiffs claimed Citizens Progressive Bank tried to force the liquidation of their farming operation by offering a written credit agreement to some of the farmers, who were unqualified borrowers without any job, credit history, income, bank account, assets or farming experience.
“Plaintiffs alleged that Citizens’ scheme included concealing the fact that it intended to use the Crop Loan against these unqualified borrowers as ‘bait’ to gain more than $2 million in additional collateral,” stated the Second Circuit’s June 26 ruling. “Plaintiffs failed to offer any evidence that they were fraudulently induced to sign the Crop Loan. Their depositions indicate that they all knew the loan was for farming operations and that they were all listed as members or partners of various entities involved in the family farming business....They signed the loan and pledged the collateral willingly. Citizens paid the submitted requests until the funds were exhausted.”
Second Circuit Judge Frances Pitman penned the June 26 ruling on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Jeff Cox and Jeff Thompson.
