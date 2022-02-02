The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Monroe did not violate a federal court’s consent decree when it suspended a student for violating a mask-wearing mandate.
U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty issued that ruling last week as part of a lawsuit originally started by three students in early 2021 over VCOM’s policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including vaccination.
One student, Matthew Willis, argued VCOM violated a previous court order when it limited his involvement in curriculum activities because of his refusal to get vaccinated or wear a mask. Willis and the other two students argued in a filing last month that VCOM violated the court’s orders by requiring only unvaccinated students to wear masks. The students argued VCOM’s policies could either harm a medical student’s future career or result in their expulsion.
In a Jan. 28 memorandum order, Doughty denied the three students’ motion to find VCOM in contempt of flouting the consent judgment.
VCOM operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Some 300 students are enrolled at VCOM, including the three student plaintiffs who obtained an exemption from COVID-19 vaccines. VCOM’s mission entails the training of community-focused physicians to meet the needs of “rural and medically underserved populations,” especially those in the Delta where there is a shortage of physicians.
In a statement, VCOM said the medical school’s concern is the health its students, employees and the patients visited in clinical experiences.
“By allowing VCOM to implement specified reasonable safety measures, such as masking requirements, testing requirements, quarantine requirements and restrictions on travel, the court has ensured that the College will be able to create a safe environment for students to learn and engage with faculty, staff and fellow students,” stated VCOM.
In early 2021, Willis as well as Rachel Magliulo, of Ouachita Parish, and Kirsten Hall, of Lincoln Parish, sued VCOM earlier this year for allegedly harassing them in light of their refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination. The three students requested exemptions on religious grounds, which were ultimately granted.
Later, Doughty issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting VCOM from retaliating against the students. VCOM denied any such activity. In October, Doughty issued a consent judgment that found the students’ requests for a religious exemption to be a valid written dissent. Doughty also ordered the students follow reasonable safety measures while attending VCOM.
In his ruling last week, Doughty found valid reason for both VCOM’s mask mandate as well as for Willis’ suspension as envisioned by the “reasonable safety measures” articulated in the consent judgment.
“Since the term ‘reasonable safety measures’ could include such things as masking requirements, testing requirements, quarantine requirements and restrictions on travel, VCOM will not be held in contempt for implementing those measures,” Doughty wrote. “Unlike the requirements the Court found excessive previously, these requirements allow the students to remain unvaccinated, to remain at VCOM, and to complete their academic requirements.
“The validity of Willis’ suspension for violating the mask mandate depends upon whether the mask mandate itself violated the Consent Judgment. Because this Court finds the mask mandate does not violate the Consent Judgment, there was a valid reason for Willis’ suspension.”
